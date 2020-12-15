It's been 2 1/2 weeks since Illinois got the opportunity to play at State Farm Center. Home court advantage isn't what it used to be, of course, but not being on the road does have its advantages.
That gap between home games — filled with games on a neutral site in Indy against Baylor then at Duke and at Missouri — happened because of a cancellation. The Illini should have had a home game this month. They didn't because of COVID-19 issues at UT Martin.
The pandemic, of course, has cut a rather wide swath through the college basketball landscape. Multiple teams have already played their nonconference maximum of seven games. Other teams haven't played at all. Like DePaul, the only power conference program with a 0-0 record to date.
Illinois managed to play six nonconference games. Unless Brad Underwood changes his mind, that will be it. Big Ten play has begun — or in Illinois' case will begin at 6 p.m. at State Farm Center against Minnesota.
Big Ten Game Day! pic.twitter.com/GWZ55BQQhL— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) December 15, 2020
Big Ten play is all Underwood wanted. Every team under the same COVID-19 protocols. Perhaps the safest approach possible when you consider basketball is still an indoor contact sport happening in a pandemic.
The Illini enter today's showdown with the Gophers (who left Minneapolis for the first time this season for the game) coming off a Braggin' Rights loss at Missouri. Disappointing? Sure. The end of the world? For some fans, maybe, but not Underwood. The goal is to compete and contend for a Big Ten championship. That's still on the table, with Minnesota providing the first test.
So buckle up. It's going to be a grueling, 2 1/2-month, 20-game meat grinder of a Big Ten schedule. College basketball at its best.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).