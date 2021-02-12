Beat writer Scott Richey will be providing updates all night long as Illinois takes on Nebraska. You can follow along right here:
***
Brad Underwood didn't know Ayo Dosunmu had messed around and got a triple-double last Saturday against Wisconsin until SID Derrick Burson told him as he left the court.
"I had no clue," Underwood said.
Mostly because, even for a rarity like a triple-double, it was still a bit under the radar. Dosunmu's 21 points came on just 12 shots. Efficient.
Underwood was most impressed by Dosunmu's defense and rebounding.
"I told Ayo (Wednesday) in practice, ‘Don’t run away from success,'" Underwood said. "The 12 rebounds and the guarding made that game look easy. When you do those things, it’s amazing how the game just finds you. It finds Ayo very easily on the offensive end when he does those other things. He becomes a one-man fast break. He has the capability at his size to go get double-digit rebounds. Then he’s got length to guard.
"That’s the challenge with Ayo. He never has to worry about the other end. The game will find him when he does those other things. That was an easy triple-double because it didn’t stand out. I had no clue. Usually I’m pretty dialed in. I had no clue until Derrick told me after the game."
Suited up for some Friday action. #Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/d5oHlXNPrN— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 13, 2021
***
Want to know more about this Nebraska team? Then check out these offerings from Nebraska media:
Tipoff in an hour between Nebraska and Illinois. The Huskers, with 52 TOs in 3 games, are considering big changes to their approach. https://t.co/QXMgvB1VP7@dirkchatelain has the game coverage for ya tonight. I'll handle the three roadies and the home show next weekend. pic.twitter.com/kLQbzppnWC— Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) February 13, 2021
The Big Ten was once the league that postponed its football season for two months out of concern for athlete well-being.Now it's the league cramming eight games in 14 days for Nebraska basketball.That doesn't sit right with @tomshatelOWH https://t.co/dXGk0lLnua— World-Herald Big Red (@OWHbigred) February 12, 2021
Despite the losses, despite the poor shooting, Fred Hoiberg said he isn't worried about his team getting down on themselves. #Huskers have played with energy in their first three games back. But the offense just has to get better.— Chris Basnett (@HuskerExtraCB) February 11, 2021
Here is what you need to know going into #Nebrasketball’s home game against No. 6 Illinois tonight at 8 p.m.https://t.co/F5ph5c20Uq— Robin Washut (@RobinWashut) February 12, 2021
***
If you missed today's story about Adam Miller and how the freshman guard has grown as a defender this season, you can take a few minutes to check it out right now.
Then here's a little more from Brad Underwood on that subject: "He's become one of those guys I trust as a very, very good defender. Ace is going to be a great, great two-way player in his career. A guy who can really do it at both ends of the court. A great passer. He’s got great vision and a high IQ, and a guy, again, that’s really blossoming. He's no longer a freshman. He’s blossoming into a veteran college basketball player."
Agree with @clubtrillion and @tatefrazier on how these fanbases are feeling? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/NwzQ5vlmtQ— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 12, 2021
***
Are you as hyped as @kxng_alpha for Game Day? #Illini | #EveryDayGuy pic.twitter.com/sMprDlRfJd— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 12, 2021
The last time Illinois took the court some pretty special things happened. Ayo Dosunmu put up just the third triple-double in program history. Kofi Cockburn had another double-double. And the Illini beat Wisconsin in Champaign for the first time in a decade.
But that 75-60 victory wasn't perfect. Allow Illinois coach Brad Underwood to explain (mostly about his team's 18 turnovers).
"We fumbled six balls where it just hit our hands," Underwood said. "We weren’t clean. Two guys played really well. We didn’t play very well as a team in terms of the cleanness and execution and timing.
"We’re seventh in the country in (offensive efficiency). There’s still room to improve there. Baseline out of bounds is a big concern because Kofi draws so many fouls. We have a lot of baseline out of bounds. We’ve got to be better there. We’ve got to continue on our free throw shooting.
"Then on the defensive side we’ve jumped. We’ve made great strides there and we’re 13th in (defensive efficiency) now. That needs to be top 10 to get where we’re going. We’re still making some rotation mistakes."
***
This wasn't the game Illinois though it would be playing this week. The Illini were supposed to get a chance to narrow Michigan's lead atop the Big Ten standings. A win in Ann Arbor, Mich., on winning percentage alone, wouldn't have seen Illinois jump the Wolverines but a two-win advantage for the Illini could have proven crucial.
Then Michigan bowed out. The Wolverines' "return-to-play planning" wouldn't allow for a game Thursday night. They'll try Sunday against Wisconsin instead.
(Side note: The Michigan women's team, facing the same layoff as the men's team, played Thursday at Purdue. The No. 12 Wolverines won by 13 points).
Anyway, Illinois still managed to get a game this week. No 10-day break — again. The Illini's winning streak will instead be on the line at Nebraska. A game in Lincoln, Neb., on Abraham Lincoln's birthday. Advantage ... somebody?
Does the fact today is Abraham Lincoln's birthday mean more for the #Illini (shoutout to Honest Abe, the 16th President with all those State of Illinois ties)? Or more for the #Huskers, who play in Lincoln, Neb.? These are the places my brain often goes.— Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 12, 2021
The real advantage, of course, is Illinois is the No. 6 team in the nation with two legitimate All-American candidates in junior guard Ayo Dosunmu (if he's not on the First Team I'll have lost faith in my fellow AP voters) and sophomore center Kofi Cockburn (he'll be on one of the three teams, book it).
Not to mention the fact Nebraska hasn't won a Big Ten game in more than 13 months. The last came on Jan. 7, 2020, and has since been followed by 24 consecutive losses in conference play.
Illinois is the favorite. A clear favorite. It's not Michigan, but this is still a game the Illini need to win to keep chasing that Big Ten title (and a higher seed in the NCAA tournament).
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).