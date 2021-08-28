Gameday Central: Nebraska at Illinois, 12:20 p.m. (FOX)
Bret Bielema has kept his offensive and defensive schemes under wraps. The spring game was all vanilla. Training camp was closed.
And Bielema declined to release a depth chart ahead of today's season opener against Nebraska. Scott Frost made the same move for the Cornhuskers.
Still, I was hoping to reach the Memorial Stadium press box this morning and see a depth chart card. That's been typical even if there wasn't one released during game week. But, the card was just the Illinois and Nebraska rosters.
Some Illinois starters (and backups) are fairly straightforward. Brandon Peters at QB1, for example, and Jake Hansen in the middle of the Illini defense as one of two inside linebackers.
Bret Bielema did let his starting offensive line slip during Friday's Illini Quarterback Club luncheon, though. Three spots were already locks, with tackles Vederian Lowe and Alex Palczewski and center Doug Kramer returning.
At guard? Unless Bielema was delivering some subterfuge, it will be Blake Jeresaty at left guard and former walk-on tight end Alex Pihlstrom at right guard.
So there's that little tidbit to start the morning.
***
And so it begins.
The Bret Bielema era at Illinois officially starts at noon today. Illinois vs. Nebraska. The first college football game of the 2021 season. Anywhere.
So the stage belongs to the Illini (and the Cornhuskers), and it's a rather significant game for both programs.
For Illinois, it's the first look at what the team could be with a new coach. And a new scheme on both sides of the ball. That makes for an interesting season. The true impact of a coaching and scheme change will be on full display in Champaign.
This is essentially the same roster that Lovie Smith had in 2020 save for Kendrick Green on the offensive line and Nate Hobbs at cornerback (and a couple others). The 2020 version of this roster went 2-6. Can Bielema and Co. do better?
For Nebraska, while there's really no such thing as a "must win" game in a season opener, coach Scott Frost is facing some pressure to turn his program around. It hasn't happened yet, and Cornhuskers' fans aren't exactly thrilled. Throw in an NCAA investigation into mismanagement of analysts (i.e. one actually coaching), and the cloud hanging over Lincoln, Neb., just got a little darker.
