Gameday Central | No. 10 Illinois at Marquette; 6 p.m., FS1
The first Illinois basketball player on the court for tonight's game, as was the case Friday, was freshman guard Brandin Podziemski. He was soon followed by fellow freshman RJ Melendez and ... Austin Hutcherson!
The oft-injured Illini guard i at least dressed for tonight's game against Milwaukee. Considering Hutcherson is going through a pre-warmups "workout" with Podziemski, Melendez, Brandon Lieb and Connor Serven, I wouldn't bank on him getting a ton of playing time tonight.
Austin Hutcherson is at least dressed for tonight’s game. Getting some early work in with assistant coach Tim Anderson and a few others. #Illini pic.twitter.com/bqM6xIXTPx— Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 15, 2021
In other news, some eagle-eyed observers on Twitter noticed that tonight's game will be played on one of the Milwaukee Bucks' courts instead of Marquette's floor. Hard to miss the giant deer heads at either end and the rather noticeable "Bucks Basketball" logo at center court.
Per a report from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel I found after Googling, Marquette's floor was somehow damaged. They should have a replacement by the end of the month.
***
Illinois turned two home games to start the 2021-22 season in consecutive routs of Jackson State and Arkansas State. In fact, the Illini actually beat the more well regarded Red Wolves by more than the Tigers.
It's that 39-point victory from Friday night at State Farm Center against Arkansas State that propels Illinois into its first road game of the season and the start of three straight games away from home. How the Illini follow up that absolute beatdown facing a tougher test in Marquette in the Gavitt Tipoff Games will be a deciding factor in if they hold on to their newly-acquired spot in the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘆!Gavitt Tipoff Games🆚 Marquette 🕧 6 PM CT📺 FS1#Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/hSZgEk9tFU— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 15, 2021
Illinois (2-0) moved up one spot in Monday's poll thanks to Kentucky sliding after its season-opening loss to Duke. Staying in the top 10 will require beating Marquette (2-0), which hasn't necessarily struggled in home wins against SIU Edwardsville and New Hampshire but didn't put either team away by all that many points.
Beating SIUE by 11 is fine. Just not all that decisive against a team ranked among the bottom 40 in the country. A five-point win against New Hampshire was a bit eyebrow raising in itself. But maybe not unexpected. New coach. New system. Several new players. It make take a bit for Shaka Smart to get the Golden Eagles humming.
📍 On site#Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/3H4cIkFULB— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 15, 2021
We'll find out who will have the upper hand tonight at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee, Wis., starting in about 90 minutes. Even without Kofi Cockburn, Illinois is the favorite on the road. Following through on that supposed advantage can be the tricky part.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).