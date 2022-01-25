Gameday Central | No. 10 Michigan State at No. 24 Illinois; 6 p.m., ESPN
Illinois will be without both junior center Kofi Cockburn (concussion protocol) and sophomore point guard Andre Curbelo (health and safety protocol) for tonight’s game against Michigan State. Curbelo did not attend today's shootaround, while Cockburn was in attendance but did not participate.
Cockburn suffered at least one blow to the head in Illinois’ final practice before playing Purdue last week and then a couple more from Boilermakers’ center Zach Edey. Illinois’ 7-footer missed the Maryland game while in concussion protocol. Curbelo played at Maryland despite having flu-like symptoms — including a fever, per Illini coach Brad Underwood — and did not practice Sunday while still under the weather.
So that’s two significant losses for the No. 24 (and still shorthanded) Illini in their matchup with the No. 10 (and full strength) Spartans. Every other Illinois player, though, at least went through pregame warmups.
Here's some of what Illinois coach Brad Underwood had to say heading into tonight's game:
"It was probably as poor defensively, from an energy standpoint, as we’ve played in some time," Underwood said about Friday's loss at Maryland. "They took the fight to us. That doesn’t happen very often. (Tonight) we need to bring the fight as they did to us last year.
"Michigan State comes to town as basically the same team they were a year ago. The Binghams. The Browns. The Malik Halls. Those are the same cast of characters in a game that, last year, they whooped us. I wouldn’t expect it to be any different — Michigan State, Illinois. I think Tom (Izzo) and I do a lot of things alike philosophically. … I loved our team after the Purdue game. I thought we fought and fought through some adversity, but I sure didn’t like us from a mental approach the other night against Maryland."
Want to understand tonight's matchup between Illinois and Michigan State a little better? Check out former Illini guard turned ESPN analyst Sean Harrington's breakdown. A must watch before most Illini games.
Illinois hasn't reached "must win" territory just yet. But in the midst of its toughest stretch of the season, it would probably behoove the Illini not to let this two-game losing streak snowball into more.
Not with games coming up to start February against Wisconsin and Indiana and a rematch with Purdue. (Not to mention Saturday's trip to Northwestern. The Wildcats did beat Michigan State in Evanston at least).
So that makes tonight's game against Michigan State kind of important. And not only to forestall a three-game losing streak. The Illini are in need of Quad I victories. That's the NCAA tournament résumé component that got Illinois a No. 1 seed last year. Right now? Kind of in short supply with just one thanks to the road win in early December at Iowa.
The biggest question heading into tonight's game, of course, is just who is going to play for Illinois. Kofi Cockburn's status is unknown as he deals with a concussion. Then there's Andre Curbelo, who didn't practice Sunday with the flu. And, perhaps to a lesser degree, Trent Frazier, who suffered a "horrendous" fall in the Sunday practice before Purdue and didn't practice at all before Maryland.
Par for the course this season for the Illini.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).