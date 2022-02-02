Gameday Central | No. 11 Wisconsin at No. 18 Illinois; 8 p.m. BTN
Neither rain nor sleet nor snow was keeping Illinois and Wisconsin from putting first place in the Big Ten on the line in tonight's matchup at State Farm Center. Mostly because the Badgers got to town in the early evening hours Monday. They might not get back to Madison, Wis., tonight, but basketball will be played in Champaign.
Potentially terrific basketball. It's a top 25 matchup at State Farm Center with No. 18 Illinois facing No. 11 Wisconsin. First place in the Big Ten is also on the line with both teams entering the game 8-2 in conference play.
The only question is how many fans will see it in person. The roads in Champaign and Urbana were snow covered. The interstates leading into C-U might have been even worse (mostly for the jackknifed semis).
🗣 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐲!🆚 Wisconsin🕗 8:00 PM CT📺 @BigTenNetwork #Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/kQtH4l2qvd— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 2, 2022
The last time there was a snow game like this, about 4,000 fans made it to the game. Will tonight's crowd be any bigger? More than 14,000 tickets had been sold — a near sellout — and yesterday Illinois coach Brad Underwood urged fans to make it to the game if they could so safely.
The matchup between national player of the year candidates Kofi Cockburn and Johnny Davis might be worth the trip by itself. The likely return of Andre Curbelo — he's in uniform and warming up — doesn't hurt the fun meter either.
