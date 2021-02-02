Illinois basketball is in a good place from a big picture perspective. Consecutive wins against Penn State and Iowa — particularly the win against the top 10 Hawkeyes — righted the ship after a pair of disappointing home losses.
The No. 12 Illini moved up again this week in the Associated Press Top 25 after beating Iowa. That victory also secured a solo second place in the Big Ten standings. There's only Michigan left to chase, which is easy for the moment because the Wolverines aren't playing.
A win Tuesday in Bloomington, Ind., will keep that momentum going for Illinois. Here's the deal, though. The Illini haven't beaten Indiana on its home court in more than a decade. Nearly 11 years now. Mike Tisdale was playing the last time it happened.
Laced up at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall#Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/upijTPprKY— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 2, 2021
So that means I haven't covered a win at the only Assembly Hall left standing in the Big Ten. I've only been on hand for losses, including a 34-point thumping back in the John Groce era.
Illinois can break that streak tonight. Even on the road the Illini are favorites. Slight favorites, but favorites nonetheless. Illinois even knows what it takes to beat this particular Indiana team having put together a nice 69-60 victory back in late December.
Ayo Dosunmu and Co. — or at least a good portion of this Illinois team — also knows what it's like to snap a long road losing streak. The Illini did it last year at Wisconsin and at Purdue.
Can they do it again?
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).