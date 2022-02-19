Gameday Central | No. 12 Illinois at No. 19 Michigan State; 11 a.m., ESPN
Just spent a little time talking with ESPN analyst Jay Williams. Look for some of what he had to say in Sunday's News-Gazette was part of my gameday coverage. We talked about where the Illini stand with basically two weeks left in the regular season, the Big Ten race, Kofi Cockburn's chances at the next level and what Ayo Dosunmu is doing for the Chicago Bulls.
Williams had some interesting insight into Dosunmu's rookie season. The former Duke point guard was part of the "Baby Bulls" in the early 2000s along with Jamal Crawford, Tyson Chandler and Eddy Curry. Dosunmu has a different situation as a rookie with the ability to play next to (and learn from) guys like DeMar DeRozan and Zach Lavine.
Be sure to check out Sunday's N-G for more.
Podz (and more) Jersey Reveal: Regular orange alternates today at Michigan State. #Illini pic.twitter.com/11HzQGT7wV— Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 19, 2022
The amount of time Illinois coach Brad Underwood dedicated during his Friday morning Zoom discussing the toughness and edge his team needs to play with made it pretty clear where his focus was heading into today's game at Michigan State.
For good reason. The Illini basically got punked on Wednesday at Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights played with the level of toughness Underwood expects from his team. The Illini did not.
And today isn't a day to be lacking on the toughness front. Michigan State is known for that style — and these Spartans have to lean into it even more without the elite level talent like a Jaren Jackson Jr. or Miles Bridges. Max Christie might be that at some point, but he isn't quite there just yet.
🗣 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐲!🏀 Illinois @ Michigan State🕚 11:00 AM CT📺 ESPN#Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/weWAVuPKQI— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 19, 2022
Then there's the fact Michigan State is in the midst of its own unimpressive stretch of basketball. The Spartans have lost three of their last four games and five of their last nine. Think they won't be pushing for a win?
Throw in the Big Ten title implications — Illinois is still right in the thick of things; Michigan State isn't out just yet — and today's game takes on that much more importance. Underwood will say it's only important because it's the one right in front of his team, but, big picture, the Illini could really stand to leave East Lansing, Mich., with a W.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).