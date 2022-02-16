Gameday Central | No. 12 Illinois at Rutgers; 6 p.m., BTN
Illinois coach Brad Underwood also weighed in on Jersey Mike's Arena as a difficult venue for road teams. It's at least a mention that the Illini have lost their last two games in Piscataway, N.J.
"The court’s 94 feet, the rims are 10 feet, to use a ‘Hoosiers’ adage," Underwood quipped. "The fans are right on top of you. It’s old as hell. The acoustics are dynamic. Everything reverberates in there. The students are right there on you. The players can’t hear me in a timeout. There’s tremendous energy. The student impact there is as good as there is in the country. All in all, it’s turned into a great home court. It's a sellout. Any time you can get that kind of energy in the building, it’s a positive for the home team."
Had a fan ask why Jersey Mike's Arena (aka The RAC aka The Trapezoid of Terror) is such a difficult venue. Here's a few thoughts I shared:
It's small both in number of seats (8,000) and actual building size. It's also all concrete, so sound echoes like wild. Then there's the fact the fans are right on top of the action. All adds up to a good home court when Rutgers is good and fans are invested.
Informal warmup in full swing. #Illini pic.twitter.com/wT98nPwj4O— Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 16, 2022
Greetings from sunny New Jersey and the beginning of an important week of Illinois basketball.
The Illini face a similar situation as they did Sunday before playing Northwestern. Win and their lead in the Big Ten standings goes back to a full game on Purdue and Wisconsin. Lose and it's a three-way tie at the top — again — with the Boilermakers and Badgers.
That could be how the final three weeks of the Big Ten season play out. Unless one of the contenders (Ohio State, Michigan State and even Rutgers aren't out of the picture) stumbles in a big way, the race for the regular season conference title probably won't be decided until the first week of March.
🗣 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐲!🏀 Illinois @ Rutgers🕕 6:00 PM CT📺 @BigTenNetwork #Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/LxPV2xhQhJ— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 16, 2022
Illinois can solidify its place at the top — as one of the leading contenders — by doing what several top teams in the Big Ten have failed to do this season. Win at Rutgers. It might go by Jersey Mike's Arena now instead of The RAC, but it's apparently still holding on to its "Trapezoid of Terror" reputation.
Purdue, Michigan, Iowa, Michigan State and Ohio State have all lost in Piscataway, N.J., this season. The Spartans and Buckeyes went down in what's maybe the best stretch of basketball ever for the Scarlet Knights. Those home wins were followed by a road win at Wisconsin, giving Rutgers three straight victories against AP Top 25 teams heading into tonight's showdown with Illinois and a chance for a fourth.
So, yeah, plenty on the line this evening in New Jersey. Stay here for updates galore from the Garden State.
