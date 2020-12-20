Gameday Central: No. 13 Illinois at No. 19 Rutgers; Noon Sunday
This is the start of a tough stretch for Rutgers. Five of the Scarlet Knights' next six games, including today, are against AP Top 25 teams. After the Illini, Rutgers gets two games against Ohio State and one each against Iowa and Michigan State.
More to know on the Scarlet Knights:
— For the first time in 42 years, Rutgers was ranked in the preseason AP Top 25. Still ranked, too, of course.
— Rutgers' 5-0 start features five double-digit victories. It's the first time the Scarlet Knights have started 5-0 with five double-digit victories since the 1934-35 season.
— Junior wing Ron Harper Jr. was in the KenPom Player of the Year standings after Rutgers' win against Maryland, but has since dropped out. His presence made it four Big Ten players in the top 10. Still ranked are Iowa's Luka Garza at No. 1, Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis at No. 2 and Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu at No. 4.
Illinois will only play two games at home this month. The first was Tuesday's blowout victory against Minnesota. The other? A post-Christmas showdown with Indiana on Dec. 26.
Otherwise, including today, Illinois has played away from home. Seven games in December, five away from home.
Here's a few other notes to get you ready for today's game:
— Illinois hasn't started 2-0 in the Big Ten since the 2013-14 season when it beat Indiana in overtime and then Penn State. Both were at home. The overtime win against the Hoosiers was a battle between Rayvonte Rice (29 points, eight rebounds) and Yogi Ferrell (30 points).
— A win today at Rutgers would be the first Big Ten road opening victory since 2010-11 against Iowa. Demetri McCamey had 20 points and was one of five Illini in double figures in the 87-77 victory in Iowa City.
— After the Dec. 8 win at No. 10 Duke in Durham, N.C., Illinois could beat consecutive ranked road teams for the first time since March 1-8, 2014 (at No. 18 Michigan State and at No. 24 Iowa).
Think back just a few years ago and imagine if somebody told you Illinois and Rutgers were playing in a matchup of AP Top 25 teams. Hard to imagine, right?
The Illini had fallen on hard times. The Scarlet Knights were outgunned at every turn after joining the Big Ten. A top 25 ranking for either team was a pipe dream.
But here we are — No. 13 Illinois playing at No. 19 Rutgers. The reason? Both teams nailed their latest coaching hire.
Illinois plucked Brad Underwood from Oklahoma State and the rebuild began. Landing key players like Ayo Dosunmu, Kofi Cockburn and Andre Curbelo/Adam Miller in consecutive classes pushed the Illini into the top 10 ahead of the 2020-21 season. That was, of course, aided by Dosunmu and Cockburn coming back.
Rutgers' move hiring Steve Pikiell away from Stony Brook was just as important. Pikiell rebuilt that program, too, going from single-win seasons in his first three to winning at least 22 games in six of his last seven before getting the job in New Jersey. Queue another rebuild, one that, thus far, has paid off for the Scarlet Knights.
Now it's a top 25 matchup at The RAC. Gone are the days of the schadenfreude of needing triple overtime to decide which team is less bad. These are two legit programs in the top half of the Big Ten.
Who woulda thunk it?
