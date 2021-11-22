Gameday Central | No. 14 Illinois vs. Cincinnati; 5:30 p.m., ESPNNews
For the first time all season not counting the first exhibition game, Illinois has its entire roster dressed and actually preparing to play. At least that's the way it looks right now. (Austin Hutcherson was "dressed" for the Marquette game and went through a pregame workout, but then was back in street clothes by the time warmups started).
Hutcherson is dressed and went through the regular pre-warmups shootaround after getting fully cleared for practice and off his minutes restriction at the end of last week. Kofi Cockburn, whose absence wasn't injury related, of course, is also dressed and ready to play after being fully immersed back in practice the last week.
Brandin Podziemski keeps up his streak of being the first Illinois player on the court, but Jacob Grandison was right on his heels. The #Illini are wearing their orange alternates (non-throwback) for today's game against Cincinnati.— Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 22, 2021
The same is true of Andre Curbelo and Trent Frazier. Both played against Arkansas State and Marquette, but were apparently still held out of some practices following their return from concussion protocol and an injured right shoulder, respectively.
"I hope the week helped," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "It was as big a piece not just getting Kofi back, but getting Curbelo and Trent back in practice full time as well. It was a week of teaching. We have to clean up some things on the offensive side — demanding execution. We dumped (Cockburn) back in, now. It was full bore. We’re not going to hedge our bets any other way on that one. We’re going to ride Kofi’s back. Getting him back in practice was a big, big piece of what we did this week."
It's Feast Week!
That's really all that needs to be said. If you've managed to multitask on this Monday, you surely have spent most of this day watching college basketball. Games have been on all day, including the Maui Invitational (in Las Vegas) and a matchup between No. 1 South Carolina and No. 2 UConn on the women's side in the Battle 4 Atlantis where the Gamecocks overcame a double-digit deficit to top the Huskies.
Feast Week continues tonight in Kansas City, Mo.,. where beat writer Scott Richey (as always, that's me) is spotted up courtside at T-Mobile Center for the Hall of Fame Classic between Illinois and Cincinnati. Tipoff is at 5:30 p.m.
𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐲!🏀 Hall of Fame Classic🆚 Cincinnati 🕠 5:30 PM CT📺 ESPNEWS#Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/BODb7PFX5f— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 22, 2021
The big news — literally — is that Kofi Cockburn is back for the Illini. The preseason All-American center missed the previous three games during the course of his NCAA-mandated, three-game suspension.
To say Cockburn will be a difference maker for Illinois is selling the 7-foot, 285-pound center short. Most of what the Illini do — particularly on offense, but some on defense, too — is geared around Cockburn. Andre Curbelo, certainly, has to be thrilled the No. 1 roll option in pick-and-roll situations last season nationally will be on the court.
Illinois has a bit to prove today in Kansas City (and definitely tomorrow if the matchup everyone wants actually happens). The Illini don't have that signature win just yet. Maybe not even a good one considering where Jackson State and Arkansas State rank nationally.
No matter who Illinois faces this week in Kansas City, it will be a top 100 game. Now would be a good time — it's never too early to build an NCAA tournament résumé — to pick up a good win or two.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).