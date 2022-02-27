Follow along with beat writer Scott Richey from Crisler Center all afternoon as Illinois and Michigan square off in Big Ten action:
A bit more on the Michigan scouting report front from Brad Underwood:
"We’ve got to take away transition," the Illinois coach said. "They’re very, very good in transition, and you’ve got (Eli) Brooks playing at a very high level. He’s a guy that never comes off the floor for them. He’s their version of Trent. He makes shots, and they run actions to him. Caleb Houstan is a guy who had five threes in their last game. He’s playing at the speed of a college game now where maybe he wasn’t. He’s more acclimated to it. He’s running really hard and doing a lot of positive things for him. Then you’ve got to handle their changing defenses when they throw that at you.
"(Phil Martelli’s) one of the most successful coaches in the history of the game. That’s not like he hasn't slid over and been in that seat before. He’s been there for a whole bunch of games. How the two guys coming back impact what they do, I don’t know. We’ll find out. It’s kind of a crap shoot. The biggest thing was they didn’t play zone, and they had been playing a good amount of zone in previous games."
The post battle between Illinois' Kofi Cockburn and Michigan's Hunter Dickinson got plenty of hype heading into last year's game at Michigan. It kind of turned out to be a dud. Cockburn ultimately got the upper hand in the matchup, but it was guard play that led the way for both teams.
Dickinson, of course, didn't play in last month's game in Champaign. He was cleared from COVID-19 protocols but apparently hadn't practiced enough to be ready to play. Cockburn put up 21 points and 10 rebounds in Illinois' home win.
"I think the one thing that Hunter has done is he’s playing a lot more — maybe because of personnel — away from the basket," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "He’s got elite hands. He’s got the ability to pick and pop. Where he really hurts you is not necessarily just shooting it out there, but passing it. (Moussa) Diabate back into play now gives them a lot of size up front. He’s a guy that allows Hunter to play outside. I would expect them to try to draw Kofi away from the rim a little bit. It will be a hard fought battle between those two as it was last year."
Let's talk Big Ten title. Illinois' chances for a regular season championship to go with last year's tournament title took a bit of a blow with Thursday's loss to Ohio State. The best the Illini can hope for now is a share of the regular season title, and even that will require some help from others in the league.
A little help did come Saturday with Michigan State guard Tyson Walker hitting the game winner to beat Purdue. The Boilermakers are now second in the Big Ten standings with Illinois a half game back headed into today's game at Michigan. Wisconsin stands alone at the top of the league, though, after beating Rutgers on Saturday.
Here's a path to a three-way tie and another banner raised in State Farm Center:
— Illinois basically has to win out. The loss to Ohio State was the Illini's fifth in league play. A sixth probably puts them out of contention. Wins against Michigan, Penn State and Iowa have become crucial.
— Wisconsin has two home games remaining. If the Badgers beat Purdue on Tuesday in Madison, Wis., the Big Ten title is theirs considering their regular season finale is against Nebraska. Pencil that one in as a win already.
— Purdue would need to win at Wisconsin and at home against Indiana if the Badgers do, in fact, beat Nebraska. That would keep the Boilermakers in the five-loss club.
Are there other scenarios? The more losses for Wisconsin and Purdue, the better for Illinois. But based on some assumptions about how the final week of the regular season plays out, the scenario outlined above seems, to me, a probable one.
Here's some of what Brad Underwood had to say in his Saturday morning Zoom ahead of today's game at Michigan.
"This league is loaded with great teams and really good players, and we just saw two of them," Underwood said referencing Ohio State's E.J. Liddell and Malaki Branham. "Now we move on to Michigan and we get a couple more. It’s not time to hang your head. It’s time to move on. The last game with Michigan, obviously, Hunter (Dickinson) didn’t play. He's one of the elite players in this league. You can really kind of scrap a little bit of what we saw in the last game. They’re shooting the ball better. (Caleb) Houstan is playing better.
"They’re a team that’s very lethal in transition. They get a lot of threes in transition. We’ve got to be dialed in and take that away. Then make them guard us. They’re playing a lot more zone. They’re pressing some. Now, they did not do that with (interim coach Phil Martelli) against Rutgers, but we’ve got to be dialed in to all the little things. That’s what I’m stressing with our group. It's about the little things. It’s about communication. It's about talking. It’s about charges. It’s about setting great screens. It's about playing harder. It’s all the little things. You handle the little things, and a lot of other positive things will happen."
Greetings from Ann Arbor!
The last time I was in Crisler Center I watched some Michigan athletics staff bring a ladder out to the court before the game. It was a little presumptuous of them. The Wolverines were banking on a win against Illinois and a postgame ceremony where they cut down the nets to celebrate their Big Ten regular season title.
Michigan, of course, did win the Big Ten last year. If not a bit controversially (at least if you're an Illinois fan). What the Wolverines didn't do last year in Ann Arbor, though, was beat the Illini. Turns out they didn't need the ladder after all.
Playing without Ayo Dosunmu, who was out with a concussion and facial fracture, Illinois thumped Michigan on its home court. Trent Frazier scored a game-high 22 points — doubling up Michigan scoring leader Eli Brooks — and Andre Curbelo chipped in 17 points in what turned into a 76-53 win. Blowout city.
But that was last year. Both teams are considerably different heading into today's rematch of another Illinois win last month in Champaign. Juwan Howard is serving the second of his five-game suspension, so associate head coach Phil Martelli has taken the reins. The Wolverines are back to full strength after both Moussa Diabate and Terrance Williams II served their own one-game suspensions, and Hunter Dickinson and Brandon Johns Jr. are both healthy after missing the game in Champaign after contracting COVID-19.
Illinois isn't quite there on the fully healthy front. RJ Melendez is still out after emergency appendicitis surgery earlier this week, and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk was still in concussion protocol as of Saturday morning. That still leaves five healthy starters plus Andre Curbelo, Coleman Hawkins and Co. off the bench.
Still, it's kind of a "must win" game for Illinois if winning a Big Ten regular season title is still a goal. Brad Underwood seems focused on "March, March, March, March." (That's the NCAA tournament if you were wondering), and Trent Frazier said after Thursday's home loss to Ohio State that a national championship has always been the goal.
A win in Ann Arbor would help either way.
