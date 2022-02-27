Gameday Central | No. 15 Illinois at Michigan; 1 p.m., CBS
Waiting for the zamboni to finish. #Illini pic.twitter.com/kbtGZhfzCJ— Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 27, 2022
Here's some of what Brad Underwood had to say in his Saturday morning Zoom ahead of today's game at Michigan.
"This league is loaded with great teams and really good players, and we just saw two of them," Underwood said referencing Ohio State's E.J. Liddell and Malaki Branham. "Now we move on to Michigan and we get a couple more. It’s not time to hang your head. It’s time to move on. The last game with Michigan, obviously, Hunter (Dickinson) didn’t play. He's one of the elite players in this league. You can really kind of scrap a little bit of what we saw in the last game. They’re shooting the ball better. (Caleb) Houstan is playing better.
"They’re a team that’s very lethal in transition. They get a lot of threes in transition. We’ve got to be dialed in and take that away. Then make them guard us. They’re playing a lot more zone. They’re pressing some. Now, they did not do that with (interim coach Phil Martelli) against Rutgers, but we’ve got to be dialed in to all the little things. That’s what I’m stressing with our group. It's about the little things. It’s about communication. It's about talking. It’s about charges. It’s about setting great screens. It's about playing harder. It’s all the little things. You handle the little things, and a lot of other positive things will happen."
***
Greetings from Ann Arbor!
The last time I was in Crisler Center I watched some Michigan athletics staff bring a ladder out to the court before the game. It was a little presumptuous of them. The Wolverines were banking on a win against Illinois and a postgame ceremony where they cut down the nets to celebrate their Big Ten regular season title.
Michigan, of course, did win the Big Ten last year. If not a bit controversially (at least if you're an Illinois fan). What the Wolverines didn't do last year in Ann Arbor, though, was beat the Illini. Turns out they didn't need the ladder after all.
Playing without Ayo Dosunmu, who was out with a concussion and facial fracture, Illinois thumped Michigan on its home court. Trent Frazier scored a game-high 22 points — doubling up Michigan scoring leader Eli Brooks — and Andre Curbelo chipped in 17 points in what turned into a 76-53 win. Blowout city.
🗣 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐲!🏀 at Michigan🕐 1:00 PM CT📺 CBS#Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/hUNcZ8JELv— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 27, 2022
But that was last year. Both teams are considerably different heading into today's rematch of another Illinois win last month in Champaign. Juwan Howard is serving the second of his five-game suspension, so associate head coach Phil Martelli has taken the reins. The Wolverines are back to full strength after both Moussa Diabate and Terrance Williams II served their own one-game suspensions, and Hunter Dickinson and Brandon Johns Jr. are both healthy after missing the game in Champaign after contracting COVID-19.
Illinois isn't quite there on the fully healthy front. RJ Melendez is still out after emergency appendicitis surgery earlier this week, and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk was still in concussion protocol as of Saturday morning. That still leaves five healthy starters plus Andre Curbelo, Coleman Hawkins and Co. off the bench.
Still, it's kind of a "must win" game for Illinois if winning a Big Ten regular season title is still a goal. Brad Underwood seems focused on "March, March, March, March." (That's the NCAA tournament if you were wondering), and Trent Frazier said after Thursday's home loss to Ohio State that a national championship has always been the goal.
A win in Ann Arbor would help either way.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).