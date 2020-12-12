The regular season concludes today for Illinois football, and coach Lovie Smith's team is being presented a chance to end a significant drought with its last outing before Big Ten Champions Week.

The Illini (2-4) are trying to end a five-game series skid when they visit No. 15 Northwestern (5-1) for an 11 a.m. kickoff at Ryan Field in Evanston. This is the longest Illinois has gone without winning a game in the series, which dates back to the late 1800s.

The Wildcats will face No. 3 Ohio State in next week's Big Ten title contest, while the Illini's postseason fate currently is unclear. It'd certainly benefit Smith's fifth team, no matter what lies ahead, to boost its win total by one — especially against a nationally-rated opponent.

But that won't be easy, as Illinois suffered multiple key defensive injuries in last week's loss to Iowa, and the status of those players isn't clear entering this morning.

Illinois' already banged-up defense will be severely shorthanded today against the Wildcats, as safety Tony Adams has tested positive for COVID-19 and multiple other players are out on that side of the ball.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs is out because of contact tracing associated with Adams' positive test.

Other key defenders who are out for reasons not explicitly tied to COVID-19 are linemen Jamal Woods and Roderick Perry II, linebackers Khalan Tolson and Delano Ware and safety Sydney Brown.

Woods, Tolson and Hobbs all suffered first-half injuries against Iowa last week and did not play in the second half.

This leaves the Illinois defense extremely thin, as the only starters from last week's game who should play today are Owen Carney Jr. and Seth Coleman on the line, Milo Eifler and Jake Hansen at linebacker and Devon Witherspoon at quarterback.

Illinois athletics confirmed ahead of the game that Adams is the lone positive COVID-19 test and Hobbs is in contact tracing,while the other Illini absences — defensively and offensively — aren't related to COVID-19.

Illinois athletics also announced that the junior Ware "quit the team this week." He played in five games this season and 20 in the two campaigns prior. Ware played both linebacker and safety for the Illini.

Receiver Kyron Cumby also remains out for a second consecutive week, while running back Mike Epstein is available after missing the previous outing for an undisclosed reason.

After some unseasonably warm weather earlier this week, the state has returned to more typical mid-December fare.

Illinois and Northwestern are warming up in 41-degree, damp, windy conditions. The rain that peppered the early morning hours largely has let up, but it certainly isn't warm out anymore.

Some Illini players and personnel were on the Ryan Field surface around the 90-minute countdown mark for opening kickoff. At the 76-minute mark, a few uniformed players — the kickers and holders — emerged in all-white uniforms with orange helmets.

The flags attached to the top of the goal posts are close to limp. It's a stark contrast to the Northwestern flags that are nearly ironed out at the stadium's highest structural points.

The aforementioned injuries the Illini dealt with last week were to lineman Jamal Woods, linebacker Khalan Tolson and cornerback Nate Hobbs. Cornerback Sydney Brown also briefly was sidelined for an unknown reason but returned for the second half.

Illinois missed running back Mike Epstein for the Hawkeyes matchup as well, though the reason for his absence is undisclosed and Smith said earlier in the week Epstein would be available versus Northwestern.

The Wildcats haven't played a game in the month of December, their previous tilt at Minnesota canceled because of COVID-19 cases among the Gophers. The last time Northwestern took the field, coach Pat Fitzgerald's program suffered its first loss of the year in a surprise 29-20 result to Michigan State.

Even so, the Wildcats own wins over Iowa and Wisconsin en route to representing the Big Ten West in the league's Indianapolis-based championship game.

On Saturday at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois looks for its first win against Northwestern since 2014.

Here’s what I am thinking before the 11 a.m kickoff on ESPN2, which should be a lot easier to find on your TV than the SEC Network Alternate channel.

➜ 1. The last time Illinois beat the Wildcats, Tim Beckman was in charge. The Reilly O’Toole-led victory helped the Illini secure a bid to the Heart of Dallas Bowl.

➜ 2. Since that unexpected 47-33 victory by Illinois, Pat Fitzgerald’s team has won 24-14, 42-21, 42-7, 24-16 and 29-10. That’s an average score of 32-14. Not exactly Alabama vs. Vanderbilt, but still fairly decisive.

➜ 3. Illinois used to own Northwestern. Mike White beat the Wildcats six seasons in a row from 1980-85, mostly in blowouts. The streak was actually seven games, with Gary Moeller knocking off Northwestern in 1979. Moeller also coached the infamous 0-0 tie in 1978. In a word: Blech.

CHAMPAIGN — Lovie Smith is big on rivalries.

The first words out of his mouth on Monday afternoon leading up to Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff between Illinois (2-4) and No. 15 Northwestern (5-1) in Evanston were, “There’s nothing like rivalry week.”

When did Smith realize the Illini-Wildcats series fell into that category?

“I know exactly when I got indoctrinated into it: when I became the head football coach here,” Smith said. “No matter what level of football you play, there’s a team that you want to beat a little bit more than everybody else. That’s definitely the case this week.”

But the 114th game between Illinois and Northwestern — the fifth in Smith’s tenure — is far from Smith’s only experience with football rivalries. After all, he coached the Bears in 19 games against the Packers from 2004 through 2012, posting an 8-11 record in that storied rivalry. And Smith puts significant emphasis on their importance beyond just a single game.

