Gameday Central | No. 17 Illinois at Maryland; 6 p.m., FS1
Well, the dynamic of tonight's game in College Park, Md., certainly changed with official confirmation this morning that Kofi Cockburn didn't make the trip and will miss the game while in concussion protocol.
So just as Andre Curbelo has returned after dealing with post-concussion issues and missing 11 consecutive games, Illinois has lost its best player to a similar issue. Add in other injuries (i.e. Trent Frazier's shoulder and knee), illness (the flu and COVID-19) and suspension (Cockburn missing the first three games), and the Illini haven't been at full strength for essentially the entire season.
Here's the games missed by rotation players from top 100 teams, per our ratings at https://t.co/cegyfz8ykZ. Gonzaga, Arizona, and Duke have really benefitted from great health this year, while Illinois and Houston have already had to overcome a lot of injury issues. https://t.co/RhkPrjRQy3 pic.twitter.com/oe8H1hKcwg— Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) January 21, 2022
Illinois' team ranking drops from 9th when fully healthy, to 13th tonight with Kofi Cockburn out, per the Team Ratings page at https://t.co/cegyfz8ykZ. You can look at the "Injury Rank" column or click "Include Current Injuries?" to see a team's ranking with injuries.— Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) January 21, 2022
Cockburn's absence could mean a few things. Either Illinois' offense gets significantly more guard-centric (best bet) or one of Omar Payne or Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk has to build off recent breakout performances and do more of the same like they did against Nebraska and Purdue, respectively. Illini coach Brad Underwood is probably crossing his fingers for both.
Still, the most likely outcome is Illinois leans heavily on guys like Trent Frazier, Alfonso Plummer and Curbelo. Playing all three is a small lineup (Frazier is the biggest at 6-foot-2), and that could be problematic against a loooooong Maryland team. It also might be the only option.
Illinois has won six straight Big Ten road games and has thrived away from State Farm Center compared to the rest of the conference in the past two-plus seasons. Doing so again tonight against Maryland without Cockburn would certainly be notable.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette.