Well, the dynamic of tonight's game in College Park, Md., certainly changed with official confirmation this morning that Kofi Cockburn didn't make the trip and will miss the game while in concussion protocol.

So just as Andre Curbelo has returned after dealing with post-concussion issues and missing 11 consecutive games, Illinois has lost its best player to a similar issue. Add in other injuries (i.e. Trent Frazier's shoulder and knee), illness (the flu and COVID-19) and suspension (Cockburn missing the first three games), and the Illini haven't been at full strength for essentially the entire season.

Cockburn's absence could mean a few things. Either Illinois' offense gets significantly more guard-centric (best bet) or one of Omar Payne or Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk has to build off recent breakout performances and do more of the same like they did against Nebraska and Purdue, respectively. Illini coach Brad Underwood is probably crossing his fingers for both.

Still, the most likely outcome is Illinois leans heavily on guys like Trent Frazier, Alfonso Plummer and Curbelo. Playing all three is a small lineup (Frazier is the biggest at 6-foot-2), and that could be problematic against a loooooong Maryland team. It also might be the only option.

Illinois has won six straight Big Ten road games and has thrived away from State Farm Center compared to the rest of the conference in the past two-plus seasons. Doing so again tonight against Maryland without Cockburn would certainly be notable.

