This is the type of game Ayo Dosunmu returned for his junior season to play. How do I know? I asked him.

"This is the game I envisioned playing for this program," Dosunmu said Tuesday in a pre-practice Zoom. "Big games like this I consider a legacy game for the whole program. These are games you want to play in. These are games you dream of playing in. It’s one of the main reasons I decided to come back is play in games like this."

This game being, of course, tonight's showdown between No. 5 Illinois and No. 2 Baylor in the Jimmy V Classic a Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Dosunmu called the game an opportunity to "put the whole country on notice."

Top-five matchups a rarity Illinois-Baylor 19th such game in Illini history — and the first since the 2005 national championship game against those hated Tar Heels

Hopefully plenty of people in the mountain and pacific time zones are watching. The 9 p.m. tipoff in central Illinois means a 10 p.m. tip in the eastern time zone. Not quite primetime, but still a nationally-televised game on ESPN.

Heck, Dick Vitale's on the call. It's a big game.

Illinois enters the game 3-0 after a pair of blowouts against North Carolina A&T and Chicago State. The Illini's third win? More a by-the-skin-of-their-teeth victory against Ohio.

Baylor is 2-0. The Bears had a brief COVID-19 pause after coach Scott Drew tested positive. That meant pulling out of "Bubbleville" at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn., and, with the team cleared, finding games over the weekend in Las Vegas. Games that became 30- and 34-point blowouts, respectively, of Louisiana and Washington.

(Don't get too wrapped up in the Bears beating Washington, though. Sure it's a Power 6 win, but the Huskies followed that up by losing to UC Riverside ... in Seattle).

"We got tested," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said about his team's game against Ohio. "We needed to be tested. We needed to be stressed. These young guys needed to find out that college basketball isn’t 50-point blowouts and seeing the ball go in every time because you’re open.

"On to the next. We get a Baylor team I have a tremendous amount of respect for. To do what they did last year with 23 straight wins was, to me, remarkable. Being a part of the (Big 12) as I was, I have tremendous respect for that streak. A lot of those guys are back."