Gameday Central: No. 21 Ohio State at No. 14 Illinois; 11 a.m. Saturday
A few more bits of news and notes before we get going here at State Farm Center:
— Jermaine Hamlin has not been out for warmups. I've reached out to see if there's any update on why the sophomore center is apparently not dressed (or maybe even here).
UPDATE
Jermaine Hamlin has not been out for warmups. Told he suffered an ankle injury this week in practice. So it's rather unlikely the backup center will be dressed for today's game. #Illini— Scott Richey (@srrichey) January 16, 2021
— Illinois hasn't played another top 25 team since Rutgers on Dec. 20, and the Illini are 1-2 in top 25 matchups this season. That's a win against Duke and losses to Baylor and Rutgers. Illinois is 95-92 all time against ranked opponents with a 35-10 mark at State Farm Center.
— Adam Miller has gotten back on track offensively the last three games. The Illini freshman guard is averaging 11 points and shooting 9 of 22 (40.9 percent) from three-point range in that stretch.
No reason not to smile when you've got @IlliniMBB's talent. 😁The Illini tip off against the Buckeyes in 45 minutes. pic.twitter.com/MWCP6RKN4y— Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) January 16, 2021
— All three of Ohio State's Big Ten losses have been on the road. The Buckeyes did pick up a win a Rutgers, though. Of course, everybody is beating the Scarlet Knights these days. Rutgers has lost four straight and five of six including the Ohio State game.
— With both CJ Walker and Jimmy Sotos sidelined, Ohio State freshman guard Meechie Johnson Jr. has seen his role expand a bit. Johnson enrolled at Ohio State in December and is two games into his college career. He had six points, one rebound and one assist in the Buckeyes' win against Northwestern on Wednesday and played a career high 11 minutes.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood provided a scouting report, so to speak, on Ohio State in yesterday's regular day-before-the-game Zoom meeting. Here's what he had to say:
"As usual, a team that is extremely physical. What they lack in size, they make up with in strength and toughness. This is a team that last year got 42 percent of their misses back in our game in Columbus. We put them on the foul line a great deal last year. They're no different.
"(Duane Washington Jr.) is playing maybe as well offensively as any player in our conference at the wing spot. Nobody talks about how good he is. Hair trigger. Great range. Playing multiple positions for them.
"E.J. Liddell is having a terrific season playing a small ball 5 for them but is very effective. Them I'm a huge Kyle Young fan — a guy that just plays with physicality and toughness."
A few early notes from State Farm Center:
— Illinois is wearing its white throwbacks today against Ohio State. As always, the script "Illinois" jersey is the Illini's best.
— Brad Underwood said yesterday Trent Frazier was cleared to play today against the Buckeyes after suffering a left shoulder injury last Sunday in the loss to Maryland. Frazier is out on the court getting some shots up before warmups officially start, and his shooting stroke looks fine. That's why his comeback in the second half against the Terps after the injury was short lived. The lefty guard's shot was way off.
— Speaking of shots being off, Andre Curbelo just finished up a shooting drill with assistant coach Chin Coleman. The focus was Curbelo getting off a good look from the three-point line with Coleman simulating a defender going underneath a ball screen like Maryland did to the Illini freshman.
— And while we're on the subject of point guards, Ohio State will again be without two of its point guards for another game. CJ Walker and Jimmy Sotos didn't play Wednesday against Northwestern, and according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman they're both out today. That will put the ball more in Justice Sueing (nominally the point guard) and Duane Washington Jr. (his show, really, to run).
Let's just put this out there first. There are few better ways than to start your day than some late morning hoops. Sign me up for 11 a.m. tipoffs all the time.
That puts us at just two hours to tip at State Farm Center for a top 25 matchup between No. 14 Illinois and No. 21 Ohio State. It's the first ranked matchup for the Illini since they lost at Rutgers in late December, and they're also coming off a home loss to Maryland that snapped the four-game winning streak that followed the letdown in New Jersey.
Wake up! It's Game Day! #Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/CLh7XS6IOx— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 16, 2021
So let's put a little context on today's game.
It's still wild that this is the first time Illinois has played Ohio State in Champaign since Jan. 1, 2017. That's so long ago John Groce and Thad Matta were coaching against each other in that game.
The reason, of course, was Illinois giving up a Big Ten home game in he 2018-19 season to try and breathe new life into what had been an annual game in Chicago. It didn't work. That game used to draw 20,000 fans. What turned out o be the final few years at the United Center — including the game against Ohio State — barely drew more than 5,000.
I like the idea of the Chicago game. For one, it gave me a reason to visit one of my favorite cities. Two, the history of the game proves it can work. It probably would have worked this season had there been, you know, no global pandemic. It requires a good Illinois team with sufficient national hype. These Illini had it.
Anyway, back to today's game. More context.
While the coming showdown with Ohio State doesn't yet fall into "must win" territory for Illinois considering there's still more than half of the Big Ten schedule to play, it does have some measure of importance. After last Sunday's home loss to Maryland, today's game is more of a "would be better if you didn't lose" game.
A win will require more consistency than Illinois has shown of late. The Illini churned out four straight wins featuring what could have been disastrous lulls in productivity because they were playing Penn State, Purdue, Indiana and Northwestern. They got away with it.
Then they didn't, against Maryland, and Ohio State's a better team. The "perfect" game is out of reach for any team — because nobody's perfect — but Illinois needs to at least be in the neighborhood to get back on track today.
