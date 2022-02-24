Gameday Central | No. 22 Ohio State 86, No. 15 Illinois 83 (FINAL)
Follow along with beat writer Scott Richey throughout tonight's game between No. 15 Illinois and No. 22 Ohio State:
***
Will Ohio State present unique challenges tonight? Sure. Not every Big Ten team has an E.J. Liddell. Does the opponent matter much to the Illini? Not so much.
"Just go out, play hard and do what coach is asking us to do," Illinois guard Andre Curbelo said was most important. "I feel like if we attack the game plan, people can beat us. When we’re defensively locked in and do what we’ve got to do and not make scouting report mistakes it’s tough to beat us. That carries into the offense. Our offense, when it’s on point as well, it’s going to be tough to beat us. We have to be dialed into our scouting report, and everything else will take care of itself."
***
Monday was an "us day" for Illinois after Saturday's win at Michigan State and a day off Sunday. The Illini didn't immediately have to turn its attention to preparing for tonight's game against Ohio State. Instead, there was an emphasis on some actual practice, getting better. Defense was the primary focus.
"Felt good coming out of East Lansing," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "Thought we withstood a lot of things. That’s a good thing this time of year. Any road win is terrific. Now we get a very talented Ohio State team — one that may have some of the best offensive players in our league. (Malaki) Branham is terrific. We all know about E.J. (Liddell), Zed Key and (Jamari) Wheeler, a guy that’s been in the league for a long time. This has become a very old team that has a stud freshman. They do a lot of things very well. Thank goodness Duane Washington is not here, but this is a very, very good Ohio State basketball team and one we’ll have to play awfully well against."
Podz Jersey Reveal: The #Illini are wearing the regular orange alternates for the "Orange Out" game at State Farm Center against Ohio State.— Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 24, 2022
***
The big question ahead of tonight's game turned out to be whether or not Ohio State's E.J. Liddell would play. The Buckeyes' star was deemed "questionable" with the flu by coach Chris Holtmann, but Liddell is out on the court for warmups. Looks like he's going to give it a go.
***
It's snowing outside, so it must be time for more Illinois basketball. It's also the Big Ten, so it's another matchup between ranked teams with conference and national player of the year contenders on both teams.
That's the rub tonight, though. Ohio State's E.J. Liddell — a two-time News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year winner — is questionable for tonight's game with the flu. That's a serious blow for the Buckeyes. They'll still have guys like Malaki Branham and Zed Key and Kyle Young and Jamari Wheeler, but Liddell is their best player. Full stop.
🗣 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐲!🔸🔶 Orange Out 🔶🔸🔶 vs. Ohio State🔶 8:00 PM CT🔶 FS1#Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/rFNN7tvCvn— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 24, 2022
So advantage Illinois? The Illini won't be at full strength either, but their national player of the year contender is available. Freshman guard RJ Melendez (appendicitis/emergency surgery) and redshirt sophomore forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (concussion protocol) have both had their moments this season, but not having them is different than not having Kofi Cockburn.
If Liddell doesn't play tonight, it could mean the former Belleville West star will have never played at State Farm Center in front of a full crowd. Ohio State didn't play in Champaign his freshman season, and the pandemic meant an empty arena last season. The Illinois fans won't be able to boo Liddell mercilessly and probably chant "Traitor!" at him the entire game.
Liddell's status will be what to watch in the lead up to tonight's game. His potential absence could make a serious difference in the outcome of a game that's rather important for both teams. Illinois can get back into a three-way tie for first place in the Big Ten with Purdue and Wisconsin with a win, and Ohio State can close its gap (currently at two games) with a win of its own.
Big Ten basketball in late February. Get excited!
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).