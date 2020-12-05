It's been two weeks since Illinois football last played in a game. That changes come 2:30 p.m. this afternoon, when the Illini (2-3) attempt to extend their win streak to three when No. 24 Iowa (4-2) makes a stop at Memorial Stadium.

The Hawkeyes carry a four-matchup run of success into the contest and haven't lost to Illinois in the programs' last six meetings. That includes a 63-0 drubbing in 2018 and a 19-10 result in 2019 during which quarterback Brandon Peters was knocked out of the game by a high hit.

Given last weekend's Ohio State game was canceled because of COVID-19 issues among the Buckeyes, the Illini should be as close to healthy as at almost any other point in the season. Coach Lovie Smith did announce Monday that offensive lineman Alex Palczewski and linebacker Tarique Barnes are out for the season after undergoing surgery, but perhaps Saturday could see the return of linebacker Milo Eifler and/or defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr.

Continue to follow along all late morning and afternoon with beat writer Colin Likas, who will provide updates from the Memorial Stadium press box.

Unlike last week, when the Illini learned late Friday night they wouldn't be playing the following Saturday, there didn't seem to be any hints of COVID-19 issues plaguing either Iowa or Illinois.

The Hawkeyes' schedule thus far has been unblemished, while the Illini's lone empty week was caused by Ohio State backing out of that contest.

This will be the second time the Illini have faced a nationally-ranked opponent this season, the first being Wisconsin on the opener. The Buckeyes would've made for another, and No. 16 Northwestern is on the docket next week.

Thus, Illinois is in the most difficult part of its slate. But the Illini during media availability earlier this week expressed continued confidence as a result of November wins at Rutgers and Nebraska.

Illinois has the opportunity to leapfrog both Minnesota (idle, game canceled) and Purdue (hosting Nebraska) in the Big Ten West standings this week. All three programs possess a 2-3 record. Iowa sits a game behind Northwestern, which was supposed to face Minnesota.

Looking for a little more insight as to what you might be able to expect during today's game? Check out our gameday preview and gameday Q&A, produced by Likas and Bob Asmussen, respectively.

All of the Illinois football coverage you'll need will be right here at IlliniHQ.com.

