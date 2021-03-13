Gameday Central: No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 5 Iowa; 2:30 p.m. Saturday
The narrative around this year's Iowa team has been pretty similar to the last several seasons. The Hawkeyes play great offense and couldn't defend their way out of a paper bag.
That narrative has changed a bit, though, in the last month or so. Iowa has climbed to the No. 51 defense in the KenPom adjusted efficiency rankings. The Hawkeyes have allowed more than 70 points just twice in their last 10 games with 79 to Michigan in a Feb. 25 loss and 73 to Wisconsin in a regular season finale win.
Iowa was even better against the Badgers in Friday night's Big Ten tournament quarterfinal, allowing just 57 points in a five-point victory.
"I think they scored one basket in the last 9 minutes of the game," Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon said. "You’ve got to give credit to our defense. We’ve really locked down this last month or so. We really battled our butts off every single day in practice to be considered one of the best teams in the country defensively. Our defense has shown the last month we can be like that."
***
Illinois is chasing bigger goals than it can achieve this week in Indianapolis (although they won't have to leave town to do it), but winning a Big Ten tournament title is still on the Illini's to do list.
"I think we showed what type of talent we have," Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu said after Friday's quarterfinal win against Rutgers. "We really don’t have room for error. We’re two games away from accomplishing our goal that we set months ago. All in to try and win a Big Ten championship.
"I feel like at this point of the season we’re so laser focused. We’re nowhere near done yet. We just showed we want to win a Big Ten championship very bad."
***
Let's just get this out of the way at the start. Today's Big Ten tournament semifinal between Illinois and Iowa is scheduled for a TENTATIVE 2:30 p.m. start at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The schedule actually reads that the second semifinal (Michigan and Ohio State tip off at noon) will begin 25 minutes after the conclusion of the first. Does anyone really expect a Big Ten game to be concluded in just over the 2 hour mark?
I certainly don't. Not with the way the tournament games have been officiated. And the time the referees have spent at the replay station. Like the lengthy review from Friday's quarterfinal to determine what exactly Rutgers' Caleb McConnell did when making contact with, uh, Andre Curbelo's downstairs. Or the freshman guard's "future" as former Illini and BTN analyst Stephen Bardo apparently said during the broadcast.
So we might have to wait just a little bit longer for the Illinois-Iowa rematch everyone wanted in the tournament semifinals. Especially if it leads into an Illinois-Michigan championship game. That scenario come under fire with Michigan playing without Isaiah Livers today and the fact it's no guarantee the Illini take down the Hawkeyes.
Every Day Guys pic.twitter.com/2rvrrGp0fw— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 13, 2021
The matchups to watch this afternoon between Illinois and Iowa, of course, are Kofi Cockburn vs. Luka Garza and Ayo Dosunmu vs. whoever the Hawkeyes think they can throw at the Illini guard.
Cockburn got back on track last night in the quarterfinal win against Rutgers. His 18 points and 12 rebounds marked his first double-double in nearly a full month. Of course, Garza was his typically dominant self with 24 points and nine rebounds in Iowa's quarterfinal win against Wisconsin.
Here's the deal, though. Illinois can survive a typical Garza night. What the Illini can do to counter that is lock up the Iowa guards. That's especially true on the perimeter. The Hawkeyes shot just 2 of 20 from three-point range last night. They do that again and it doesn't matter what Garza does. Advantage Illini.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).