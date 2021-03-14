Gameday Central: No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 9 Ohio State; 2:30 p.m. Sunday
Try to wrap your head around this. It's easy if you've lived the ups and downs of Illinois basketball the last decade-plus. OK, mostly downs.
Today is Illinois' first Big Ten tournament championship game since 2008. The scrappy Bruce Weber bunch, a sub-.500 team, had to play on the first day of the tournament. By the time those Illini got to the title game, they were spent. Wisconsin walked to a championship.
Today is also the first Selection Sunday since 2013 that Illinois knows with absolute certainty it will be in the NCAA tournament. Last year should have snapped that streak. We all know what happened instead.
And it's more than just an NCAA tournament berth. The Illini are a bona fide No. 1 seed. Maybe even the second overall No. 1 behind Gonzaga. The sheer number of Quad I wins (could be 13 if Ohio State goes down again this afternoon) would give Illinois the edge on Baylor. The Bears, of course, can point to their eight Quad I wins (not as impressive) and the fact they beat the Illini in Indianapolis three months ago.
The three months ago part is key there. This is not the same Illinois team. There's really only one way to describe it. Good thing I already did in the coverage of last night's semifinal victory.
Illinois enters today's Big Ten tournament championship game against Ohio State the winners of six straight games. A seven-game winning streak preceded that with only that loss to Michigan State a blemish on the Illini's phenomenal last two months.
That's the only way to put it.
This Illinois team is built to win a national championship with a legitimate superstar (now superhero) in Ayo Dosunmu, a breakout star in Kofi Cockburn and a burgeoning star in Andre Curbelo.
The last six games are notable for their number. It's the exact number the Illini will have to win to claim their coveted national championship. That three of them came against top 10 teams in the country and a fourth against a team ranked in the top 25 more than replicates the type of March Madness path Illinois might take.
First up, though?
Another win against Ohio State. And a first Big Ten tournament since 2005.
