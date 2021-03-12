We made it.
Just revel in that a little. (It will require you forgetting about the Big Ten regular season title controversy).
But we made it. Illinois left Indianapolis last season before getting a chance to play in the Big Ten tournament. It was the beginning of the end of the college basketball season and life as we knew it.
And now we're here. Back in Indianapolis. Illinois will face Rutgers in two hours at Lucas Oil Stadium in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals.
Go Time. #Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/GLpgmvOb3i— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 12, 2021
So enjoy the moment. If the ACC and Big 12 tournaments have shown us anything it's that nothing — literally nothing — is guaranteed. Of course (knock on wood and cross all your fingers), the Big Ten's daily testing is different than what those two conferences have done all season. Only the Pac-12 did the same, and those two were tops among the power conferences in terms of getting games in this season.
Illinois can win the Big Ten tournament title this week in Indianapolis. Is it the ultimate goal? Nope. What happens the rest of March certainly is.
But the postseason momentum can build in the next three days.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).