Gameday Central | No. 3 Purdue 84, No. 13 Illinois 68 (FINAL)
Follow along with beat writer Scott Richey all night long from Mackey Arena and the top 25 matchup between Illinois and Purdue:
***
Ideal for Illinois tonight in West Lafayette? Kofi Cockburn not spending more time on the bench in foul trouble than he does on the court. That was the case last month in Champaign. Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk played one of the best games of his career in Cockburn's foul-induced absence, but the redshirt sophomore wasn't the one who was named a preseason All-American.
It's Cockburn that's the only player in the country ranked in the top 15 in both scoring and rebounding. That said, Purdue does have a quality post duo in Zach Edey and Trevion Williams. The Illini will need something from Bosmans-Verdonk and Omar Payne.
"We’re going to need them all," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "Omar can give us some things athletically with his length. He did a really good job on Williams in particular and challenged a couple shots. Ben is equally as important with his strength. We, obviously, don’t want to play without Kofi for 30-plus minutes like we did in that 50 minute game, but those guys are vital. They each do things a little bit differently, but they can all be successful."
Perusing media info from Purdue and saw that officials for tonight's game are Paul Szelc, D.J. Carstensen and Bill Ek.If you remember, Carstensen was on the crew for the last game where Zach Edey's elbow met Kofi Cockburn's face on more than one occasion. #Illini— Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 8, 2022
***
The number of options Purdue has offensively is ... almost excessive. Jaden Ivey is a menace off the bounce. Sasha Stefanovic lights up teams from three-point range. Zach Edey and Trevion Williams give the Boilermakers two rather potent options in the post. A wealth of riches — and efficient to boot. The No. 1 offense in the country in terms of adjusted efficiency per Bart Torvik.
"They do a lot of things very, very well on the offensive end, and they’re a handful," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "They’re going to score points. We’ve just got to try to make those as difficult as we can and understand that they’re going to hit some shots and not get discouraged and keep our poise and patience on the other end."
📍 Mackey Arena#Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/EkHs05SqkA— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 8, 2022
***
Saturday's 17-point win was more than just Illinois' largest margin of victory in Bloomington, Ind., in five decades. Illini coach Brad Underwood said he saw growth in his team in beating the Hoosiers.
"I liked the way we kind of dealt with some adversity," Underwood said. "They missed a trip call. There was a flagrant foul. Before, in different times, those have led to big runs. We kind of handled the crowd and then, I thought, stayed very matter of fact with our game plan in the second half. I thought we executed very well. Defensively, we just maintained and kept doing us. All in all, a pretty solid effort and pleased."
***
Good evening from Mackey Arena for some "Big Ten after dark" action between No. 13 Illinois and No. 3 Purdue. The marquee game of the day — not just in the Big Ten, but nationally — isn't quite starting in primetime. Not with a 9 p.m. ET tip. But all eyes of the college basketball world should be on West Lafayette, Ind.
Game of the year in the Big Ten? It very well could be. The first matchup between Illinois and Purdue needed two overtimes to decide.
As basically the last beat writer with an actual deadline standing, I've got my fingers crossed (and have knocked on all available wooden surfaces) that regulation is enough to determine tonight's outcome. Let's be honest, though. A 40-minute game between these two teams should deliver on the excitement front.
🗣 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐲!!!🏀 at #3 Purdue🕗 8:00 PM CT📺 ESPN🎙 @jasonbenetti, @RobbieHummel, @MedcalfByESPN #Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/TisW6CYW0z— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 8, 2022
Both teams face a rather significant challenge tonight. Illinois coach Brad Underwood has put together a team where opposing defenses have to "pick their poison." Either double (or triple) team Kofi Cockburn or focus on the Illini's shooters. Purdue coach Matt Painter's team has similar makeup. Both teams might have too many poisons. As capable as both teams are offensively, maybe it's the Illinois defense — statistically better than its Purdue counterpart — that's the difference maker.
We'll find out starting in just more than an hour.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).