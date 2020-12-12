Former Illinois guard Stephen Bardo went live on Twitter earlier today to discuss the two games tonight featuring Big Ten teams. For your information, Bardo is pretty high on Purdue freshman Zach Edey and said the the Boilermakers' 7-foot-4 center might have the most potential of any Purdue big of late.
PREGAME SAUCE - Indiana State @ Purdue / Illinois @ Missouri! https://t.co/nv7nCPTt4T— Stephen Bardo (@stephenbardo) December 12, 2020
Bardo also touched on Braggin' Rights, of course.
"This is the type of game that’s one of the better rivalries in college basketball," Bardo said. "Don’t get caught up on the fact Illinois is No. 6 in the country and Mizzou is not ranked. I played in four of them and was undefeated. I never lost to Missouri. I’ve covered five on the radio and seven on television and only seen (Illinois) lose one time."
***
Just like before Tuesday night's game at Duke (and like he's done many times previously), former Illinois guard turned ESPN college basketball analyst Sean Harrington broke down some keys to the game for Illinois against Missouri.
Braggin’ Rights tonight for @IlliniMBB. Check out the keys to the game. pic.twitter.com/wmCwezO0rq— Sean Harrington (@smharrington24) December 12, 2020
The full breakdown:
Defensively …
- Get back in transition. Missouri is really good throwing the ball up the sideline. Take away that pass, and you can slow down their break.
- Keep Mizzou out of the lane. How do you that? Know where their shooters are. Don’t over help on (Dru Smith) and (Mark Smith). Make them put it on the floor. Everyone else? Over help, close out short and know they’re going to drive the basketball.
- You’ve got to box out. Don’t give them any easy ones — especially Jeremiah Tilmon. He’s averaging over three offensive boards per game.
Offensively …
- The middle of the floor is your attack zone. When you catch the ball right int he middle, you have high-low opportunities. You can down screen and curl a guy into the lane. Or, after you reverse it side-to-side, you catch it (middle), attack and break down the defense.
- When you catch it on the wing, Missouri’s defense is too good, too fundamentally sound. THey’re going to push over, and everything’s going to be clogged up and nothing there.
- Ball and body movement are improvement. No first-side drive. Get the ball moving before you drive. Back doors are open.
Last words …
- This is Braggin’ Rights. You came to Illinois because we don’t lose to Mizzou, and don’t forget they tackled the Chief in 2001.
- Show no mercy, Illini.
***
After an extended fight to get connected to the internet, I'm up and running from Mizzou Arena. Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk is the first Illinois player on the floor just more than 90 minutes before tip. He's been on a minutes restriction — even in practice — as he comes back from another foot injury, so it would be a bit of a surprise if he plays tonight.
Jacob Grandison and Giorgi Bezhanishvili were right on Bosmans-Verdonk's heels to get in some early work. Side note, Illinois is going with the orange alternates again tonight against Missouri after wearing them in Tuesday's win at Duke.
***
Rivalry Saturday did not start well for Illinois. Not with "little brother" Northwestern football rushing for more than 400 yards in a it-wasn't-that-close 28-10 victory in Evanston. Maybe don't provide a team that's won every matchup since 2015 bulletin board material.
Now the attention from the Illinois fan base shifts to basketball (if it wasn't already there to be being with; and it probably was). Rivalry Saturday continues in Columbia, Mo., with a one-off campus edition of Braggin' Rights.
𝗚 𝗔 𝗠 𝗘 𝗗 𝗔 𝗬! pic.twitter.com/G0nc32jLyi— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) December 12, 2020
This is also a game where Illinois doesn't have recent success. Missouri has won the last two matchups — keeping former Illini Mark Smith undefeated in the rivalry — after Brad Underwood and Co. won in his first season as coach.
No bulletin board material for this one, though. All Ayo Dosunmu said about Braggin' Rights was Illinois was going to face a hungry Missouri team that was playing well and that the Illini owed the Tigers one.
Braggin' Rights will certainly be different this season. On paper, it's one of the best matchups in the series in some time. Illinois is ranked as the No. 6 team in the country. Missouri is undefeated and already beat a Top 25 team this season with a neutral site win against Oregon.
That matchup will play out in an empty Mizzou Arena, however, instead of a sold out(?) Enterprise Center in St. Louis with (maybe more than) half the crowd in orange and blue and the rest decked out in black and gold. Last year's game saw a slight dip in attendance — down from around 20,000 to just more than 15,000 — but in a non-pandemic season with both teams playing this well St. Louis might have been a college basketball hotbed for the day. (Well, more than it sort of is with Saint Louis also playing well).
At least fans will be a little more likely to find the game on TV. The odds weren't looking great for that when Braggin' Rights was dumped on the SEC Network alternate channel. Now, it's on ESPNU and nationally televised. A thank you to the Big 12 for shifting its football schedule to open the 7 p.m. slot.
No fans, of course, changes the gameday experience. After a rather flat showing against Ohio, the Illinois bench brought real energy for the Jimmy V Classic game against Baylor and again earlier this week at Duke. Safe to assume that continues.
Braggin' Rights won't be the same without you today, #Illini Nation. Send us your favorite Braggin' Rights pictures! We know you have some to share. pic.twitter.com/Fdzhl3Pthx— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) December 12, 2020
My gameday experience changes, too, though. No Braggin' Rights fans means no drunk Santa Claus sitting (or standing or stumbling ... but definitely yelling) behind me. I got a taste of the empty arena vibe at State Farm Center during the first week of the season. We'll see what things are like at Mizzou Arena tonight.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).