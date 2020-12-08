Not a great start for the Big Ten in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The first game is in the books, with Miami topping Purdue 58-54. Here's the thing. The Hurricanes didn't have Chris Lykes (remember him Illinois fans?), and they also trailed the Boilermakers by 18 at halftime.
Miami outscored Purdue 44-22 in the second half. Kameron McGusty led the Hurricanes (and all scorers) with 18 points. The Boilermakers were again led by 7-foot-4 freshman Zach Edey with 15 points, but he fouled out and obviously wasn't on the court down the stretch as Purdue tried not to blow it.
FINAL: Miami 58, #Purdue 54 Boilers crumble under an avalanche of fouls and frigid second-half shooting. Zach Edey scores 15 but is one of three Purdue players to foul out. Next: vs. #GoSycamores, Saturday.— IndyStarSports (@IndyStarSports) December 9, 2020
That’s a hell of a win by Miami. ‘Canes were without Lykes, and a couple other guys, and come back from 20 down to beat Purdue despite going 1-17 from beyond the arc. Kam McGusty led Miami with 18 points.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 9, 2020
It's Minnesota-Boston College right now on ESPNU before the, well, better games start at 6:30 p.m. I'll have UNC-Iowa on while waiting for Illinois-Duke at 8:30.
***
Illinois opening the 2020-21 college basketball season with a multi-team event in Champaign made coverage rather easy. State Farm Center is a simple 5-minute drive away. Even last week's top five showdown with Baylor was an easy trip. Over and back to Indianapolis in just under 2 hours each way.
Today's Big Ten/ACC Challenge game between No. 6 Illinois and No. 10 Duke is the first remote coverage of the 2020-21 season.
Game Day in Durham! #Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/gXpszydEq2— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) December 8, 2020
Not that I wouldn't have made the 12-hour trip to Durham, N.C. I've driven that far in a single day before back in 2015 for the Illinois football game at North Carolina. I would have avoided any human contact on the way (and while there), of course, but I would have made the trip.
Except nobody made the trip other than Brad Underwood and the Illini. Duke decided not to credential any other media than the people necessary to pull off the ESPN broadcast.
I get it. There's an ongoing pandemic. Crossing multiple state lines isn't my idea of a good time either. But I've never been to Duke. Could have checked Cameron Indoor Stadium — even empty — off my list.
The level of coverage of tonight's game won't change. Another postgame Zoom chat assures that. You'll get full coverage in Wednesday's News-Gazette and bonus coverage right here at IlliniHQ.com likely as Tuesday becomes Wednesday.
And right here at IlliniHQ.com is the place to be for ongoing updates throughout the night. Not being on the road means I can watch multiple games leading up to the 8:30 p.m. tip for Illinois-Duke while getting all of my Illini coverage together.
It's the best of both worlds. Embrace the little joys in times like these.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).