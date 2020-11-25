Brad Underwood was quick to point out how many days it had been since his Illinois men's basketball team last played (261) on Tuesday's Zoom call to preview the start of the 2020-21 season.

That number now, of course, is 262. More than eight months have passed since Illinois beat Iowa in front of a sellout State Farm Center crowd to finish fourth in the Big Ten and secure a double bye in the Big Ten tournament.

A double bye that wound up meaningless in the grand scheme of things. No Big Ten tournament. No NCAA Tournament. COVID-19 pitched a spring shutout against college basketball.

But we're back. The 2020-21 college basketball season is underway — games started this morning across the country — and Illinois will be back on the court. The pandemic is still raging. Schedules are going to be fluid. But the Illini are playing at 1 p.m. today against North Carolina A&T and then in each of the next two days against Chicago State and Ohio.

Basketball is back. It's gameday. Give (early) thanks.

While you're waiting for tipoff, familiarize yourself with the Illini. Beat writer Scott Richey has you covered:

Tipoff '20: The basketball remains the same

CHAMPAIGN — Let’s take a cue from “Hoosiers” for a second. And the iconic scene that plays out when Hickory High enters Hinkle Fieldhouse, basically in awe, ahead of the state championship game from the fictional 1986 movie geared around the mystique of Indiana high school basketball.

Measure the distance from the backboard to the free-throw line — like Danville’s own Gene Hackman did by using a tape measure — and you’ll find it’s still 15 feet. The distance from the floor to the rim — who can forget manager and postseason hero Ollie getting on the shoulders of a bigger teammate — to verify that, yes, it’s still 10 feet. The basketball piece of playing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, simplistic as it may be, remains the same.

That’s what Illinois coach Brad Underwood and his staff have tried to stress ever since the eighth-ranked Illini returned to campus this summer to begin preparations for the 2020-21 season.

“When the ball bounces, it’s all the same,” Underwood said. “The everyday practice mentality hasn’t changed. The focus is still on execution and playing hard.

“We talked about that in the summer. We’ve just kind of changed the course a little bit, but it’s always been about basketball. It’s been about getting better. It’s been about our process. That hasn’t changed.”

To continue reading, click here.

More from our beat writer

This week's opponents all on Illini testing protocol

Lone intrasquad scrimmage worked out some kinks

Season outlook for every Illinois player

Former Illini weigh in on potential for special season

Full Big Ten breakdown