Gameday Central | Notre Dame at Illinois; 8 p.m., ESPN2
Some early notes from State Farm Center. Both Jacob Grandison and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk are dressed and went through some pre-warmups shooting. Whether they actually play against Notre Dame is to be determined.
Both players were among the four — Trent Frazier and Andre Curbelo included — that CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported earlier today were "highly unlikely" to play. And just because they're dressed doesn't mean they will play. Luke Goode dressed for both games in Kansas City, Mo., and didn't play because of back spasms. And Brandin Podziemski dressed Friday night against UTRGV but only played 2 minutes and 2 minutes Brad Underwood said he shouldn't have played the freshman guard who had not practiced because of the flu.
Official word on who is and is not playing should come in about 30 minutes.
***
There's a better than good chance Illinois will not have its entire complement of players for tonight's Big Ten/ACC Challenge game with Notre Dame. Par for the course this season for the Illini.
Between Trent Frazier's knee injury (there's some thought he might dress; we'll see), Andre Curbelo's undisclosed issue (post-concussion symptoms?) and the flu bug running rampant through the program, Illinois is looking to be perhaps even more shorthanded than it was Friday against UT Rio Grande Valley.
The biggest losses, of course, continue to be Frazier and Curbelo. Both guards on the bench during games changes Illinois' entire dynamic. Playmaking takes a hit. Da'Monte Williams is played out of position running the offense. And, defensively, the best on-ball defender isn't on the court.
Notre Dame hasn't exactly shown itself to be a world beater this season, but the Fighting Irish do have a veteran team. A veteran team that might be able to take advantage of the discombobulated Illini. Notre Dame coach Mike Brey's undoubtedly got something tricky up his sleeve.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).