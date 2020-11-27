Fewer Big Ten teams played yesterday than were on the schedule for the first day of the season. Just three, including Illinois, and the Illini were the only winners.

But here's a takeaway from losses by both Nebraska and Purdue:

— The Cornhuskers topped the century mark in beating McNeese State on Wednesday. They were less successful in a 69-66 loss to Nevada. Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (fun fact, he was a one-time Illinois target) wasn't overly efficient but was rather productive with 19 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Nebraska was neither efficient or all that productive give the 'Huskers shot just 29 percent from the field and lost. Dalano Blanton is a guy to keep an eye on moving forward, though. He's got great size as a BIG guard at 6-foot-9 and 204 pounds, and he put up 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists against Nevada.

— So Zach Edey might be the real deal for Purdue given he was able to match the level of production he showed Wednesday against Liberty (not a bad mid-major at all) on Thursday against Clemson (not a terrific high major to be honest). The Boilermakers lost to Clemson, but Edey still put up 17 points, eight rebounds and two blocks off the bench.

The real question? How does Matt Painter always get these 7-4, 285-pound giants? Edey was ranked 429th (not a typo) in the 247Sports Composite for the Class of 2020. Now he's Purdue's best player?

***

Feast Week ends today for Illinois basketball, and, boy, have the Illini feasted to start the 2020-21 season. First there was the 62-point win against North Carolina A&T in the opener. Then Thursday's 59-point drubbing of Chicago State.

Those back-to-back victories made Illinois the first AP Top 25 team to win its first two games by 55 points or more since the 1989-90 Oklahoma Sooners did the same thing. There's only one other team on that list — the 1972-73 North Carolina State squad.

That Oklahoma team went 27-5 that season. The Sooners were a No. 1 seed, but lost to UNC in the second round.

You might remember the 1972-73 N.C. State team a little better. The Wolfpack went 27-0, but sanctions from the recruitment of David Thompson meant they were ineligible for the postseason. Sanctions lifted the next season, N.C. State went 30-1 and won a national title.

What this Illinois team does after walloping its first two opponents remains to be seen. It's unlikely another 50-point win is in the offing today against Ohio. The Bobcats are simply a better team than either North Carolina A&T or Chicago State.

It's the type of nonconference challenge the Illini need. Ohio claimed the top spot among Illinois' competition this week after Wright State had to pull out because of COVID-19 issues. Which is a bummer. Illini-Raiders was going to be the matchup of the week.

Now it's Illini-Bobcats, and it should at least be more competitive basketball than the last two days. Ohio went 17-15 last season and finished fifth in its division in the MAC. This year? The Bobcats were picked to finish second overall in the MAC behind Bowling Green and got point guard Jason Preston on the preseason All-MAC First Team.

Preston's legit. He's the best player the Illini will face this week. The 6-foot-4, 187-pound guard obviously has decent size, he's long and Illinois coach Brad Underwood called him deceivingly athletic.

There's also this. Preston averaged 16.8 points, 7.4 assists and 6.4 rebounds last season as a veritable triple-double threat at any moment. Know who else averaged at least 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds last year in all of Division I college hoops? Nobody.