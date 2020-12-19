The Illini defense will be severely shorthanded once again when the team takes to the Beaver Stadium turf this afternoon.

Safety Tony Adams (COVID-19 positive) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (contact tracing) were guaranteed to remain out after missing the Northwestern loss last week. Other key defenders remaining out are linemen Roderick Perry II and Jamal Woods, linebacker Khalan Tolson and safety Sydney Brown.

Starting center Doug Kramer also is out after missing the second half of the previous week's defeat with an injury. Receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe declared for the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday and will not play, while backup rusher Reggie Love III hit the "out" list this week.

Others sidelined include receiver Kyron Cumby, linebacker Shammond Cooper, defensive linemen Marc Mondesir and Anthony Shipton and receiver Trevon Sidney.

There will be plenty of opportunities, especially on defense, for healthier Illini to impress new coach Bret Bielema, who is attending the game with athletic director Josh Whitman.

Illinois football fans waited less than one week to learn who the program's next head coach would be, as Bret Bielema's hiring was announced at 8 a.m. this morning. The former Wisconsin and Arkansas coach is attending today's game between his new team and Penn State, though only as an observer.

Meanwhile, the Illini (2-5) are trying to end both a two-game overall losing streak and a two-game series skid when they visit the Nittany Lions (3-5) at State College, Pa. Penn State is on a roll after an 0-5 start, a winner of its last three contests.

Penn State last faced the Illini in 2018, putting up 63 points on Smith's third team. Illinois last defeated the Nittany Lions in 2014, by a 16-14 score in Memorial Stadium.

This tilt likely marks the end of the Illini season despite bowl game qualifications being waived this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It could be the last game for Illinois' seniors, though they are being afforded an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic.

One athlete who certainly won't play for the Illini is star receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe, who announced Thursday that he's declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft. Also confirmed unavailable are safety Tony Adams and cornerback Nate Hobbs because of a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing, respectively.

How many younger Illini will get the chance to play with Rod Smith running the show as active coach, and with Bielema looking on from within the stadium? Follow along this afternoon with beat writer Colin Likas as he provides updates from the event.

Illinois-Penn State is part of Big Ten Champions Week, though it's not feeling like much of a celebration given how the schedule has played out.

Friday's matchup between No. 7 Indiana and Purdue and today's Michigan-No. 18 Iowa and Maryland-Michigan State games were canceled because of COVID-19 issues.

Nebraska and Rutgers faced off Friday, while the Illini and Nittany Lions are joined today by No. 3 Ohio State versus No. 15 Northwestern for the Big Ten title (11 a.m.) and Minnesota against Wisconsin (3 p.m.).

