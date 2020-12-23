As always, beat writer Scott Richey will be tweeting thoughts and observations (plus the occasional GIF) throughout tonight's game. Be sure to follow along:
***
Penn State interim coach Jim Ferry took control of the program about a month before the 2020-21 season started following Pat Chambers' resignation. Ferry's had the top job before, going 150-149 in 10 seasons at Long Island and 60-97 in five more at Duquesne.
"His teams have always been teams that have been very, very efficient on the offensive end and score a lot of points," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said of Ferry. "This team is no different."
Regardless of who's in the first chair (or out of it) for Penn State, Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier, speaking to media Tuesday afternoon before a flight to State College, Pa., said the Illini had to be in the proper mindset to play again on the road.
"This is going to be an all-out bloodbath," Frazier said. "It’s going to be a fight — whoever wins the 50-50 balls, takes charges and rebounds. This is going to be a war. This is not a game of who has better players or records. It’s going to be a game of straight effort and playing hard.
"We have to have the mindset if we’re getting on that plane, we’ve got to be ready to strap up. That’s just going to be our mindset leading up to tipoff."
***
Some notes on both teams ahead of tonight's game:
— The trip to Penn State is Illinois' fourth road game (and fifth away from Champaign) in the first month of the season. No other Big Ten team has played more than two true road games.
— Illinois' three losses are to teams currently ranked in the top 14 with a combined record of 17-0.
— Ayo Dosunmu enters today's game averaging 22.6 points, eight rebounds and 5.2 assists. The Illinois guard is the only player in the country putting up at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists per game.
— Kofi Cockburn has started Big Ten play with consecutive double-doubles and is averaging 25 points and 12.5 rebounds in conference play. His five double-doubles this season ranks fourth nationally.
Shootaround snaps at Bryce Jordan Center#Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/wSQuGsoy0l— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) December 23, 2020
— Penn State opened Big Ten play this season with a road loss at Michigan. The Nittany Lions are 10-18 in Big Ten home openers, including an 8-16 mark at the Bryce Jordan Center.
— Nittany Lions' guard Jamari Wheeler's 5.75:1 assist-to-turnover ratio leads the Big Ten and ranks eighth nationally. Wheeler has committed just a single turnover in 87 total minutes the last three games.
— The majority of Penn State's wins against ranked opponents in program history have come at home. Try 35 of 56, with 26 of those wins coming at the Bryce Jordan Center and nine in Rec Hall.
***
Brad Underwood weighed in on the "better after a loss" theme for his team this season.
"I want our guys to understand losing is not an option — it’s not unacceptable — but it can't be lose and then we get all riled up again," the Illinois coach said> "We’ve got to understand we’ve got to switch jerseys. We're not the hunter anymore. We’re being the one hunted. We’re everybody’s Fourth of July. We’re everybody’s New Year’s Day celebration.
"People are getting excited to play us. You have guys who put their name in the draft, and people are going after those guys and are fired up. We’ve got to expect that every night. We’ve got to grow into that."
***
There's been a bit of a theme to the 2020-21 Illinois basketball season through the first month. Maybe not a great theme if consistent effort and production is your goal, but a theme nonetheless.
It's been ... lose a game, come back in the next one firing on all cylinders. Like lose on a neutral court to Baylor and then run Duke off its own home floor. Or drop another Braggin' Rights game at Missouri and absolutely throttle Minnesota.
The question heading into tonight's Illinois-Penn State game concerns that theme still being repeatable.
The Illini got outworked and outhustled Sunday afternoon at Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights turned a second-half offensive rebounding outburst (plus another huge Ron Harper Jr. game) into a key home victory. The free throw advantage didn't hurt either, of course.
So can Illinois bounce back once again? Turn a loss into a win? Head into Christmas on a high note?
TBD.
Game Day in Happy Valley! pic.twitter.com/067edQYWGq— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) December 23, 2020
It will be a matchup of similar styles at the Bryce Jordan Center. Both Illinois and Penn State are playing at a slightly quicker tempo this season. The Nittany Lions are bombing three-pointers at a rate that puts them 31st nationally in attempts from beyond the arc per game. The Illini shoot fewer threes per game, but rank second nationally knocking down 45 percent of them.
The talent advantage lies with Illinois in preseason All-American guard Ayo Dosunmu and reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year Kofi Cockburn. Penn State can counter with a veteran team even after losing Lamar Stevens and Mike Watkins (they of the seemingly never-ending college careers) to graduation.
Circling back to our initial premise, it's important that this is another bounce-back game for Illinois. Yes, all three of the Illini's losses belong to top 15 teams in the country. The thing is, you eventually have to start winning games against that caliber of team.
Penn State's not at that level, but does have a blowout win against a Top 25 team on its résumé already. The Nittany Lions will be hunting for another, and so far Illinois hasn't quite figured out this whole being the hunted thing just yet.
