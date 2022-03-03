Here's what Brad Underwood had to say about Penn State heading into tonight's game:

"We get a very good offensive team in Penn State," the Illinois coach said. "They run a lot of five out stuff. They’ve got a veteran team. They’ve got a new guard, a transfer, in (Jalen) Pickett that has played exceptionally well. He’s a big, 6-4, 205- or 210-pound kid that’s very, very effective in the paint. Obviously, (Sam) Sessoms is a spark plug off the bench. He’s one of the top guys in the league off the bench. A very, very good scorer.

"(Seth) Lundy, (John) Harrar and (Myles) Dread are guys we’re very familiar with and very good players. They’re going to play the way they play. They play with a pretty slow pace. We’ve got to be very, very dialed in."

Offical Podz Jersey Reveal: Regular home white jerseys for the #Illini against Penn State tonight. — Scott Richey (@srrichey) March 3, 2022

***

Brad Underwood said he felt like his team was "closer" defensively to be able to better handle any offensive scoring droughts that pop up. The reason for the Illinois coach's optimism? The way Kofi Cockburn played in Sunday's win at Michigan.

Underwood pushing Cockburn to succeed Illini coach demanding more from All-American center and vice versa

"Kofi gives me a lot of hope there," Underwood said. "The other night was the best defensive game he’s played all year. Kofi’s attention to defense in the ball screen. He was a wall again. He wasn’t getting turned sideways in his ball screen coverage. He was talking. That helps us so much. It helps out our guards."

***

The big picture of the Illinois basketball season won't change much regardless of the outcome of tonight's game against Penn State. The 20-win Illini are already guaranteed a double bye in the Big Ten tournament and are on pace for, worst case scenario, like a No. 5 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Not a bad place to be — especially considering all Illinois had to deal with this season.

But tonight's game against Penn State is still kind of in that "must win" category. Mostly because Illinois has a chance, slim as it might be, to claim a share of the Big Ten title. That's banking on a Nebraska upset of Wisconsin this weekend, but the Cornhuskers have already won consecutive road games at Penn State and Ohio State leading into that Sunday showdown in Madison, Wis. As Kevin Garnett once screamed, "Anything is possible."

Illinois, of course, has to win tonight against Penn State to go into Sunday with a chance at sharing the Big Ten title. Then beat Iowa in the final game of the season.

So, yeah, tonight's game is still kind of a big deal. And the Illini know it.