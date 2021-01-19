Trent Frazier was the lone Illinois player available after yesterday's practice to discuss, well, several things. At the top of the list, though, was how Illinois could avoid two home losses turning into three tonight against Penn State.
"It’s important every night to come out and give your best for 40 minutes," the Illini senior guard said. "These past two days, as a team, we figured out what’s really important, and that's winning. We know what we have to do to do that. We’ve very, very capable of that. We’ve just got to go out there on the floor for 40 minutes and compete.
"(Today) starts a new quest for us — a new journey. To go on a streak and go on a run. Continue to play for 40 minutes and play hard and compete. When we do that, no team can beat us."
Remember how Saturday's game against Ohio State wasn't quite "must win" for Illinois but was definitely in the "better if they did" zone? Well, tonight's game against Penn State is definitely trending more toward the former after the Illini lost to the Buckeyes.
Two consecutive home losses really can't become three. Not with next week's game against Iowa looming. Because if Penn State's No. 3, there's no guarantee the Hawkeyes and their seriously dangerous top-ranked offense wouldn't be No. 4.
How does Illinois stop its current slide from continuing? A better showing early in the game would literally be a good place to start. Not giving up a double-digit run to the Nittany Lions wouldn't hurt either.
A real key? It simply might be time for an Ayo Dosunmu takeover. The junior guard had 30 points in Illinois' late December win at Penn State. He grabbed control of the game — needed after the Nittany Lions jumped out to a 19-4 start — and propelled the successful comeback attempt.
There's not one glaring issue that's held Illinois back. The 6-5 mark against high major teams and current two-game losing streak is simply an amalgamation of little things that have added up to some real struggles.
Maybe Sunday's closed door meeting helped right the ship. Details from that day are sparse (i.e. nonexistent in the public sphere), but the Illini kind of need that to be the case.
