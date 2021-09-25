Gameday Central | Purdue 6, Illinois 3; Halftime
This is the only stat you need from the first half.
Josh McCray has rushed 11 times for 56 yards. Everyone else on the team has accounted for 2 yards on 16 plays. Brandon Peters getting sacked twice for minus-20 yards is the biggest culprit, although completing just 4 of 8 passes for 17 yards isn't much better. Reggie Love III rushing five times for 2 yards hasn't helped either.
***
James McCourt is the Illinois offense. The super senior kicker just drilled a 51-yard field goal into the wind to cut the Illini's deficit in half.
That McCourt was on the field for a 51-yarder is the issue. Illinois had a third-and-8 situation. The answer? Run the ball with Reggie Love for a gain of nothing. Why is Brandon Peters on the field at this point?
***
Considering the difference in total yardage through the first 11 1/2 minutes of today's game, Illinois should be pleased it only trails 6-0 after Mitchell Fineran hit a 30-yard field goal for Purdue.
The Boilermakers have 103 yards of offense. Illinois has minus-13 after rushing twice for zero yards on the first drive and Brandon Peters getting strip sacked for a 13-yard loss that could have been worse if Vederian Lowe hadn't recovered the fumble. Not ideal.
***
Looks like it's going to be a "bend, but try not to break" approach from the Illinois defense today at Purdue. Probably the right move with Devon Witherspoon and Jake Hansen not playing. The former didn't travel. The latter is here but in shorts, a T-shirt and a backward hat.
Plenty of bending on the opening drive of the game, though. Purdue drove 69 yards on 15 plays in 5 minutes, 49 seconds. The end result? A 23-yard field goal by Mitch Fineran. That's a "win" for the Illini.
***
The Illinois travel roster has now been distributed. Not on it? Chase Brown and Devon Witherspoon. So the Illini will be without their top running back and one of their starting cornerbacks.
Brown was injured last week against Maryland, but Illinois coach Bret Bielema said all week he should be available today against Purdue. Witherspoon is the bigger surprise. We'll find out after the game (or at least ask Bielema) why they didn't make the trip.
One other traveler note ...
- True freshman Josh McCray, Daniel Edwards, Pat Bryant, Tyler Strain, DJ Johnson, Kenenna Odeluga, Zachary Barlev and Josh Kreutz made the trip. McCray and Johnson have already played this season. Per Bielema, Odeluga will be next. Also, McCray could have a huge role with no Brown in the backfield.
***
The vagaries of college football schedules in the Big Ten, with conference games now on tap nearly every week of the season, makes for an interesting matchup today in West Lafayette, Ind.
Illinois will be playing its third Big Ten game, having beaten Nebraska in Week 0 and losing to Maryland last week. Purdue? Today is the Boilermakers' first conference game after starting the year 2-1 with wins against Oregon State and the disaster that is UConn and a loss last week to Notre Dame.
Will that be an advantage for Illinois? I honestly don't know. It's just an interesting data point.
***
A few observations from the informal warmups before pregame warmups actually start ...
- Illinois coach Bret Bielema said Keith Randolph would be back and available for today's game. And the Illini defensive lineman looks ready. He was moving well when he was on the field (and jogged off). The Belleville native also looked pretty spry trying to field some practice punts by Blake Hayes and Hugh Robertson.
- While we're on the subject of punters, Robertson absolutely stuck some punts inside the 5-yard line. Illinois might be in good hands next season once Blake Hayes exhausts his eligibility.
- Brandon Peters spent a good chunk of his time on the field throwing to Casey Washington. Art Sitkowski, meanwhile, has apparently chosen Donny Navarro as his target, and Ryan Johnson is throwing to Brian Hightower right now.
- Josh McCray hauled in a rather impressive one-handed catch early in the informal warmups. His quarterback? Defensive lineman Jamal Woods. It's the Alabama-to-Alabama connection.
***
Good afternoon from Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. It's probably the nicest day I've ever experienced a football game at Purdue, with a forecast for sunny skies and mid-60s temperature at kickoff. Usually? Think rain. Lots of it.
Like the last time Illinois and Purdue played here in Indiana. Downpour. Deluge. Monsoon-like conditions. Take your pick.
That type of weather probably better suited the Illini back in their 2019 win. Dre Brown ground out more than 100 yards in the Illinois run game, and a couple other backs kept up the rushing onslaught.
A sunny day? Purdue is probably chomping at the bit to start slinging the ball around. That should concern Illinois. While the Illini defense played better last week against Maryland, they still gave up 350 passing yards to Taulia Tagovailoa.
The only upside for Illinois is that Purdue star wide receiver David Bell might not play after suffering a concussion last week against Purdue. But that still leaves a potentially dangerous tight end in Payne Durham (and tight ends have roasted this Illini defense) and wide receiver Milton Wright (who had the best game of his career last year in Champaign).
Illinois needs to keep the Purdue passing game in check a little better this week than its shown in any of the past three weeks (and three losses). And then the Illini need their own passing game to be better. At worst, Brandon Peters has to complete better than 38 percent of his passes. That's a low bar.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).