It's not a college football game in 2020 if the pregame discussion doesn't at least mention the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. That Illinois opened the season last week at Wisconsin and the Badgers have paused all team activities with 16 active cases means the coronavirus becomes a storyline.

Lovie Smith maintained earlier this week his team was clean. To play amateur epidemiologist, so was Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz. Until he wasn't.

Will there be any surprise changes to Illinois' list of available players come today's 11 a.m. kickoff against Purdue? We'll see.

Turning the focus to football, if there was ever a need for a "get right" game this would be it for Illinois. A 45-7 loss in the season opener with the offense scoring zero of those seven points was an alarming beginning to a 2020 season where expectations are (were?) certainly higher.

The Illinois offense needs to get on track. In any way possible. The Illini defense has to avoid repeating its own mistakes from the Wisconsin game. Namely blown coverages galore and the inability to get consistent pressure on the opposing quaterback. Purdue has enough weapons in the passing game even if Rondale Moore doesn't play to potentially carve up the Illinois secondary if those errors aren't fixed.

CHAMPAIGN — The most unusual football game in the 96 years of Memorial Stadium happens Saturday on the University of Illinois campus.

Zach Acton will be there for every second, crossing his fingers.

“I feel pretty good about it,” said Acton, the UI assistant athletic director/event management. “We’ve tried to check all the boxes of any scenario that does pop up. I think it will be a pretty mellow event. It’s like a much more glorified, large spring game in my world of event management.”

While the crowd is smaller, it is anything but simpler. Acton can’t wait until football gamedays return to normal.

”Give me a full stadium and full parking lots and tailgating and that in my world is a lot easier,” Acton said. “That’s muscle memory in my head. This is something all new and none of us have gone through quite yet. The unknown is the scary part.”

CHAMPAIGN — Verdis Brown found out a week before Illinois’ season opener at Wisconsin that he would start at right guard.

The training camp battle with Jordyn Slaughter went his way. That prompted a question from fellow guard Kendrick Green. How was Brown going to handle his first career start?

“I’ve been doing this my whole life,” Brown said was his response. “I wanted to make sure I stayed grounded and not overhyped. Not lead into the game and have too much energy and start messing up assignments and not making the right blocks.”

Still, Brown soaked in the moment when he stepped on the field at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., for the first time. It was a special feeling for the 6-foot-4, 320-pound redshirt sophomore out of Chicago.

