Gameday Central: Purdue at No. 15 Illinois; 5 p.m. Saturday
There will be a note in Sunday's coverage of today's game about the Big Ten making it through the early stages of conference play without postponing or cancelling any games.
That got me looking at the games postponed or canceled just today. There were 30! That included some games I definitely would have watched (if they didn't interfere with being at State Farm Center for Illinois-Purdue).
Happy New Year! Illinois basketball is back after a few days off between the holidays, and so is our beat writer. Both were needed breaks. Our beat writer is recharged for the resumption of Big Ten action. Today's game against Purdue will show if the Illini are as well.
Illinois closed out its three games in seven days stretch the day after Christmas with a 69-60 victory against Indiana. That grind-it-out win followed a rather impressive offensive performance in a 98-81 win at Penn State.
The important parallel between those two games? The No. 15 Illini are finding different ways to win. With plenty of shootout victories under their belt, having to adapt to a different style (Indiana did everything possible to slow the pace of the game) and coming out with a win in the process was a good sign for the season moving forward.
Count on Purdue trying to pull off its best Indiana impression. While the Boilermakers have the shooters to keep up in a more offensive-minded game, Matt Painter's crew plays at an even slower pace than the Hoosiers. Like 67.5 possessions per game when it comes to adjusted tempo.
The Illini are averaging about five more possessions per game. It might seem like a small difference, but it's not. More possessions means more chances on the offensive end means potentially more scoring. Five extra possessions, in a league as tight as the Big Ten, is A LOT.
Speaking of the über competitive Big Ten, plenty has happened since Illinois beat Indiana. Maryland upset No. 6 Wisconsin in Madison, Wis. Minnesota continued Michigan State's tumble before losing to the Badgers. Northwestern lost its first conference game (to Iowa), and now Michigan stands alone as the last unbeaten in the conference (both overall and in league play).
So continue to strap in for what should be another wild two-plus months. Taking care of business at home (the goal today for Illinois) is even more important this season when there's less advantage than ever to be playing on your home court.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).