After Illinois latest attempt to capture its first win of the 2020 season fell flat last week versus Minnesota, coach Lovie Smith's crew heads to Piscataway, N.J., to battle 1-2 Rutgers in the fifth meeting between these teams during Smith's tenure. The Illini are 3-1 in the previous outings. Can they add to the positive side of that total today?

Continue to follow along all afternoon with beat writer Colin Likas, who will provide updates remotely as the teams battle it out at the Scarlet Knights' SHI Stadium.

One final note ahead of opening kickoff: Brandon Peters did travel with Illinois to Piscataway, even though the quarterback cannot play because of his positive COVID-19 test. Lovie Smith has said he hopes Peters is available for next week's outing against Nebraska.

Isaiah Williams officially is starting at quarterback for Illinois this week. Coach Lovie Smith said as much on Big Ten Network's pregame coverage, noting that Coran Taylor had done good things for the team but that Williams was — and remains — ahead on the depth chart.

Milo Eifler also is out for Illinois on the defensive side of the ball, a late addition to the injury list.

On the Rutgers side, starting safety Brendon White is out with an injury. According to BTN's Coley Harvey, Lawrence Stevens is getting reps.

Illinois is getting healthier after two shorthanded weeks.

Starting center Doug Kramer, starting defensive back Nate Hobbs and starting kicker James McCourt all are available for today's game with Rutgers. Kramer and McCourt each missed the last two outings after getting caught up in contact tracing, while Hobbs was out last week versus Minnesota.

Also available is redshirt freshman quarterback Isaiah Williams, another who was sidelined for two contests because of contact tracing. Matt Robinson remains out at QB, and with Brandon Peters still unavailable because of his positive COVID-19 test, it's down to Williams and Coran Taylor as to who is the starting playcaller.

Should Williams start, it'd not only be the first of his college career but also make him the fourth different Illini to hold down that position at the beginning of a game this year (Peters against Wisconsin, Robinson versus Purdue, Taylor against Minnesota).

In additional injury news, defensive lineman Jamal Woods remains out for a second game.

Rutgers being favored today (by 6 1/2 or 7 points, depending on where you look) paints an unfortunate picture about the Illini. Why?

The last time the Scarlet Knights won a Big Ten game in their own stadium was Oct. 21, 2017, when they defeated Purdue 14-12.

As mentioned at the top, Illinois has Rutgers' number ever since Lovie Smith rolled into Champaign-Urbana. After the teams traded road victories in 2016 (Illinois at Piscataway) and 2017 (Rutgers at C-U), the Illini have taken the last two contests.

Those last two results include a 38-10 thumping of the Scarlet Knights at Memorial Stadium last season in the midst of a four-game Illinois win streak. The foes entered the locker room tied at 10 in that outing before the Illini outscored Rutgers 21-0 in the third quarter to run away.

Illinois produced two defensive touchdowns in that outing, which it might need today considering the offense's struggles. One of those came from Nate Hobbs (a 36-yard fumble recovery), who missed last week's loss to Minnesota.

The big story for the Illini ahead of this one is the impending return of multiple players who were sidelined because of contact tracing pertaining to the team's positive COVID-19 cases. Center Doug Kramer and kicker James McCourt are among those expected back.

Starting quarterback Brandon Peters, however, remains unavailable because of his positive COVID-19 test. Smith told reporters earlier this week he's hopeful Peters can play next week against Nebraska.

Looking for a little more insight as to what you might be able to expect during today's contest? Check out our gameday preview and gameday Q&A, produced by Likas and Bob Asmussen, respectively.

