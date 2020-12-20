Gameday Central: Rutgers 75, Illinois 66; 3:59 to play
***
Today's game is almost a matchup between a top 10 offense and a top 10 defense.
Illinois checks in at No. 10 in KenPom in terms of adjusted offensive efficiency. The Illini are fifth nationally in effective field goal percentage at 60.1 percent, which is buoyed by being ranked seventh in three-point percentage at 43.2 percent.
(It's here where it's good to note KenPom only uses data from Division I vs. Division I games. Not that Illinois or Rutgers has played a non-Division I team this season. Others have, though, and their stats would be inflated if those games were counted).
Rutgers is just outside the top 10 at No. 11 in adjusted defensive efficiency. The Scarlet Knights aren't a top 10 team in any one category, but they rank well in multiple. The best? Rutgers is holding opposing teams to a 42.6 effective field goal percentage.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood likes the idea of the (just not quite) top 10 showdown between his offense and Steve Pikiell's defense.
"First Big Ten road game, here we go," Underwood said. "It's against a tremendous opponent — and very deserving of their ranking — in Rutgers. A veteran team. A team that has excellent perimeter play and is one of the top defensive teams in the country. They're very connected on that end of the court.
"A team that has great athleticism and add Cliff Omoruyi in the middle. This is a team that not only has real athleticism in the paint, (but) now they have depth. They've got two or three guys with legit size that protect the front of the rim."
***
This is the start of a tough stretch for Rutgers. Five of the Scarlet Knights' next six games, including today, are against AP Top 25 teams. After the Illini, Rutgers gets two games against Ohio State and one each against Iowa and Michigan State.
More to know on the Scarlet Knights:
— For the first time in 42 years, Rutgers was ranked in the preseason AP Top 25. Still ranked, too, of course.
— Rutgers' 5-0 start features five double-digit victories. It's the first time the Scarlet Knights have started 5-0 with five double-digit victories since the 1934-35 season.
— Junior wing Ron Harper Jr. was in the KenPom Player of the Year standings after Rutgers' win against Maryland, but has since dropped out. His presence made it four Big Ten players in the top 10. Still ranked are Iowa's Luka Garza at No. 1, Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis at No. 2 and Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu at No. 4.
***
Illinois will only play two games at home this month. The first was Tuesday's blowout victory against Minnesota. The other? A post-Christmas showdown with Indiana on Dec. 26.
Otherwise, including today, Illinois has played away from home. Seven games in December, five away from home.
Here's a few other notes to get you ready for today's game:
— Illinois hasn't started 2-0 in the Big Ten since the 2013-14 season when it beat Indiana in overtime and then Penn State. Both were at home. The overtime win against the Hoosiers was a battle between Rayvonte Rice (29 points, eight rebounds) and Yogi Ferrell (30 points).
— A win today at Rutgers would be the first Big Ten road opening victory since 2010-11 against Iowa. Demetri McCamey had 20 points and was one of five Illini in double figures in the 87-77 victory in Iowa City.
— After the Dec. 8 win at No. 10 Duke in Durham, N.C., Illinois could beat consecutive ranked road teams for the first time since March 1-8, 2014 (at No. 18 Michigan State and at No. 24 Iowa).
***
Think back just a few years ago and imagine if somebody told you Illinois and Rutgers were playing in a matchup of AP Top 25 teams. Hard to imagine, right?
The Illini had fallen on hard times. The Scarlet Knights were outgunned at every turn after joining the Big Ten. A top 25 ranking for either team was a pipe dream.
But here we are — No. 13 Illinois playing at No. 19 Rutgers. The reason? Both teams nailed their latest coaching hire.
Illinois plucked Brad Underwood from Oklahoma State and the rebuild began. Landing key players like Ayo Dosunmu, Kofi Cockburn and Andre Curbelo/Adam Miller in consecutive classes pushed the Illini into the top 10 ahead of the 2020-21 season. That was, of course, aided by Dosunmu and Cockburn coming back.
Rutgers' move hiring Steve Pikiell away from Stony Brook was just as important. Pikiell rebuilt that program, too, going from single-win seasons in his first three to winning at least 22 games in six of his last seven before getting the job in New Jersey. Queue another rebuild, one that, thus far, has paid off for the Scarlet Knights.
Now it's a top 25 matchup at The RAC. Gone are the days of the schadenfreude of needing triple overtime to decide which team is less bad. These are two legit programs in the top half of the Big Ten.
Who woulda thunk it?
