Is it time to quote Al Michael? Because Nebraska winning at Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon — the Cornhuskers' first win against a top 10 team since 2014 — was at least miracle adjacent.
Nebraska capped its strong final week-plus in the Big Ten with its third straight road victory by taking down Wisconsin 74-73 behind a 26-point game from Alonzo Verge Jr. That the Badgers' Johnny Davis left the game after being injured by a flagrant foul by the Cornhuskers' Trey McGowens didn't help Wisconsin.
The Nebraska win, though, creates a little more drama for tonight's game in Champaign. It was already Senior Night and a top 25 showdown between No. 20 Illinois and No. 24 Iowa. The Cornhuskers taking down the Badgers now means the Illini can win a share of the Big Ten regular season title and grab the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten tournament with a victory against the Hawkeyes.
Illinois is the slight favorite at home — and State Farm Center should be extra wild now — but Iowa is playing some of the best basketball in the Big Ten heading into the final game of the regular season. The Hawkeyes have won eight of their last nine games, and the only blemish was a home loss to Michigan they avenged earlier this week.
The Illini are 6-3 in their last nine games. That includes a home loss to Ohio State. Illinois countered that with road wins at Indiana, Michigan State and Michigan in that span.
