Gameday Central | UTRGV 24, Illinois 12; 11:32 left in 1st half
Follow along all night with beat writer Scott Richey from State Farm Center:
***
Here's some of what Brad Underwood had to say ahead of tonight's game against UT Rio Grande Valley:
On the Kansas State win: We saw marked improvement. I think the one thing I keep reiterating and I talked about (Tuesday) night is how proud I am of the locker room. They’re trying really hard to be a really good team. Nothing has come easy to this point. Obviously, a lot of injuries and Kofi’s suspension. We’re guarding. We’re playing well enough on that end.
On UTRGV: It’s a team that’s playing extremely well. They’ve got a couple of very gifted scorers. They know how to compete. They’re playing extremely well on the defensive side. They’re picked at the top of the WAC or close to it. They’re going to be a team that's to be reckoned with in their league, and we’re going to have to play really well.
***
The second personnel question has been answered. Trent Frazier will not play tonight against UT Rio Grande Valley. The super senior guard has now officially been ruled out along with Andre Curbelo and Jacob Grandison.
Grandison was the surprise addition to that group, but the veteran wing is out with an illness. It's Frazier's knee keeping him out after injuring it Tuesday against Kansas State and Curbelo's ... something. There's really been no clarity on what's plaguing the sophomore point guard
***
Well, we've got the answer (probably) to one of the rather important Illinois personnel questions heading into tonight's game against UT Rio Grande Valley.
Andre Curbelo just came out to Lou Henson Court in street clothes, so it doesn't look like the sophomore point guard will play against the Vaqueros. No official word from Illinois just yet, but when the rest of his teammates are in game shorts and Curbelo is in sweatpants it doesn't bode well for his availability tonight.
Still waiting to get eyes on Trent Frazier.
***
In the spirit of the just completed Thanksgiving holiday, I am thankful to be back at State Farm Center for another Illinois basketball game. Maybe the Illini are, too.
A basketball/football Midwest tour the last week-plus didn't exactly yield that much success. The Illinois basketball team lost at Marquette and then split its games in Kansas City, Mo., getting thumped by Cincinnati before bouncing back the next night to beat Mark Sm ... I mean Kansas State. In between was a football loss at Iowa.
Maybe the good vibes of a (probably mostly full) State Farm Center will make a difference for tonight's game against UT Rio Grande Valley.
𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐲!🏀 vs. UT Rio Grande Valley🕖 7 PM CT📺 B1G+🎟
There's two rather important questions that need answered, though, before the Illini take on the Vaqueros. The answers will change the dynamics of the Illinois backcourt.
What is the status of Trent Frazier's knee? Will Andre Curbelo be able to go for a full game after an in-and-out second half against Kansas State?
Given Frazier was still on crutches Wednesday, it doesn't seem likely that he would play tonight against UTRGV save for an incredible turnaround on Thanksgiving. We'll find out shortly whether he's dressed for the game or not.
Curbelo's status is a bit more curious. Brad Underwood said it was "head trauma" that limited his minutes in the second half against Kansas State and had him shuffling in and out of the lineup trying to go. Underwood said that "head trauma" wasn't actually the case Wednesday and that Curbelo had a good workout Wednesday.
Another (rather important) wait and see situation.
