Gameday Central | VIrginia at Illinois; 3 p.m., ESPNU
Illinois missed a golden opportunity last week at Indiana. A chance to start the season 2-0 ... and based off the line for today's game against Virginia perhaps a 3-0 start.
But it was not to be. The Hoosiers basically drove the length of the field in a picture perfect 2-minute drive, scored the go-ahead touchdown and gave the Illini 23 seconds to try and redeem themselves. (Spoiler alert: It wasn't enough time).
So Illinois enters today's game against Virginia with a 1-1 record and as a 3 1/2-point favorite. The Cavaliers are 1-0 after starting the Tony Elliott era with a Week 1 win against Richmond.
𝐈𝐓'𝐒 𝐎𝐍— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) September 10, 2022
Comin' at ya.#Illini | #HTTO | #famILLy pic.twitter.com/vSKybYZoSK
Virginia ran roughshod over Illinois last year in Charlottesville, Va. The good news for the Illini? Jelani Woods doesn't play until tomorrow. The former UVA tight end is now on the Indianapolis Colts. Last year Woods caught five passes for 122 yards and a touchdown in the Cavaliers' 42-12 victory. He was maybe never not open down the seam.
The bad news for Illinois? The guy that threw those passes to Woods (and many more for 405 total yards) is back. Brennan Armstrong did what he wanted last year against the Illini defense at Scott Stadium, and his ability to extend plays with his legs can be troublesome.
So it might be a slightly different Virginia team (particularly on the coaching front after Bronco Mendenhall's surprise resignation), but no less a challenge for Illinois.
Meanwhile, this is also happening today. The game day experience also continues to be a challenge in Champaign.
DIA is aware the nationwide digital ticket system app in use for football tickets and parking is experiencing technical difficulties. If tickets are already downloaded to your digital wallet, there will be no issue. Stay tuned for updates.— Illinois Athletics (@IlliniAthletics) September 10, 2022
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).