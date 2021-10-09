Illinois has had a it of an offensive line carousel this season. At least at the guard spots. A healthy Doug Kramer has been the stalwart in the middle at center. Alex Palczewski and Vederian Lowe have started every game at the tackle spots.
And Lowe just had one of his best games of the season in the win against Charlotte.
"V-Lowe played his best game on Saturday, taking care of everything he needed to in pass protection, getting a body on a body, really being physical up front in the run game," Illinois offensive coordinator Tony Petersen said. "They really have no choice (but to run block) with what we’re doing, and they’re excited about it. You very rarely run into offensive linemen who don’t enjoy run blocking.
"Even though he’s a better pass protector, or was in the past, he’s very excited about how we’re run blocking, he’s doing a great job with it and I think he’s getting better just like all five of them are getting better every week."
The Illinois defense has been a fairly bright spot the past three weeks. Maybe the only one beyond what running backs Josh McCray and Chase Brown have done in the Illini run game.
There was certainly room for improvement for the Illinois defense after getting picked apart by UTSA and Virginia in back-to-back weeks. The Cavaliers dropped 42 points on the Illini in Charlottesville, Va., a month ago. Since? Illinois has become a little bit stingier.
Walters made some personnel changes. Adjusted his scheme, too. The Illinois defense as it stands might not be exactly what Walters had in mind, but he's running what fits this team.
"There’s a balancing act there," Walters said during Monday's press conference (the only one where he's available). "At the end of the day, it’s all about what the players can handle, what they’re best at. I have made my last tackle. I’m never going to put on pads again. It’s not necessarily what I want to do or what us as a staff would like to do or prefer. It’s what can your guys handle and what are they good at?
"I think that’s the beauty of coaching is you have to adjust to the players. It shouldn’t be the other way around, in my opinion. Obviously, you have certain philosophies that you hang your hat on in terms of what you play, the style of which you play. But in terms of schematics, I think it all depends on what your roster looks like.
"The willingness to make adjustments is the willingness to wanting to put your kids in the best position possible to be successful. That’s the ultimate goal. In order to win games, you’ve got to do what they can do and what they’re best at. We, as a staff, have done a good job throughout the course of the season of identifying that."
Good afternoon from Memorial Stadium. Storylines galore ahead of today's game between Illinois and Wisconsin. Let's run them down ...
- Bret Bielema spent nine seasons at Wisconsin and was in charge of the program for seven. He won three Big Ten championships with the Badgers. Now the Illinois coach, Bielema isn't super interested in framing this game as his new team playing his old team.
- A homecoming game against Wisconsin actually brings back fond memories for Illinois fans. Two years ago (not quite to the day), Illini kicker James McCourt drilled a 29-yard field goal to secure the upset victory. The field was stormed. McCourt wound up at the bottom of a pile of his teammates and almost blacked out for lack of oxygen.
- Let's just say that neither Illinois nor Wisconsin has put a wildly effective offense on the field yet this season. The Illini have at least run the ball well the last two games with Josh McCray and Chase Brown. The Badgers haven't even done that all that well.
Neither team has a quarterback worth mentioning. Brandon Peters has been inefficient after his return from injury for the Illini. Wisconsin's Graham Mertz had the best game of his career last year against Illinois and has done nothing to match his effort since.
So plenty of things to follow as the Illini and Badgers square off at Memorial Stadium. Wisconsin is probably more in need of a win than Illinois in the grand scheme of things, but the Illini are looking for more than just beating Charlotte last week. That's not what Bielema is here for.