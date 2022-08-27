Curious about how Illinois will fare in Bret Bielema's second season as coach? The answers will start coming this afternoon after spring practices, summer workouts and fall camp didn't really give much of a glimpse (other than what the coaches and players had to say) about what this Illini team will actually look like.
At least we know the starting quarterback. (Not like it was some huge surprise). Tommy DeVito was always going to be the guy. There was a quarterback competition — of sorts — this fall with a healthy Art Sitkowski in the mix, but DeVito had the upper hand. He got all the first team reps in spring ball and apparently still got the bulk of them in camp.
There's some real responsibility on DeVito's shoulders. Chase Brown is Chase Brown. Josh McCray is Josh McCray. The Illinois run game projects to be strong again. The passing game has to be better. It's not all on DeVito, of course. The Illini wide receivers have to, you know, create separation and get open (not always their strong suit last year).
The responsibility on DeVito's shoulders is doubled on first-year offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.'s shoulders. Bielema made the change after one season — firing Tony Petersen and hiring Lunney — because the Illinois offense ranked among the nation's bottom 15 teams or so in both scoring and total offense. Not ideal.
So today we'll find out what that offense can do and if Ryan Walters' defense can use last year's progressive improvement as a springboard into more success even after losing guys like Kerby Joseph and Owen Carney Jr. Plenty to keep an eye on this afternoon at Memorial Satdium.
