The Illini are seeking their first victory in Lincoln, Neb., since 1924 — as well as revenge for last year's heartbreaking 42-38 loss to the Cornhuskers in Champaign — when they play at Nebraska for Saturday's 11 a.m. kickoff. Beat writer Colin Likas breaks down the matchups and provides all the information you need to know.
THREE BIG STORYLINES
Who’s the man?
Quarterback Brandon Peters should suit up for the Illini in his first game since their season-opening Oct. 23 loss at Wisconsin. Illinois coach Lovie Smith wouldn’t tip his hand this week if Peters, who had to miss the last three games after a positive COVID-19 test, would start or if Isaiah Williams would.
Williams is fresh off earning Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors after scampering for a program-record 192 rushing yards by a quarterback during last Saturday’s 23-20 win at Rutgers.
While it’s not exactly clear what Illinois will do at quarterback to start Saturday’s game against the Cornhuskers, it appears Nebraska will rely on Luke McCaffrey under center.
This is after Nebraska junior quarterback Adrian Martinez has piled up gaudy numbers each of the last two seasons against Illinois.
Martinez threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns and added 55 rushing yards and one score as a freshman during Nebraska’s 54-35 home win against Illinois in 2018. Those statistics ballooned to 328 passing yards and three touchdowns along with 118 rushing yards last season during Nebraska’s 42-38 win in Champaign.
But Martinez is only 24 of 42 for 230 passing yards in two games this season with one interception and no touchdowns in two losses. He’s added 187 rushing yards on 26 carries, but Nebraska coach Scott Frost went with McCaffrey last Saturday against Penn State.
It worked, too, during the Cornhuskers’ 30-23 win. McCaffrey completed 13 of 21 passes for 152 yards, one touchdown and one interception to go with a team-best 67 rushing yards and one score.
“McCaffrey’s an excellent football player,” Smith said. “He had the same type of effect that Isaiah had on our football team this week. He can pass the football. He’s good in space. Just a different dimension when you have a guy like that leading their offense.”
A suitable replacement
Junior linebacker Khalan Tolson was a bit of a surprise entry in Illinois’ starting lineup last Saturday at Rutgers, even though he’d earned that duty based on his play in the team’s first three games this season. His presence became necessary when Milo Eifler went down with an injury late in the final practice before that game.
Given his late inclusion as a starter, what Tolson produced in the 23-20 victory was impressive. He racked up 10 tackles — ranking behind only fellow linebacker Jake Hansen‘s 15 — to go with 21/2 tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
“He did have a good day. He’s been consistent,” Smith said. “We’ve asked him to play a lot of positions while he’s been here this year. I saw he was more aggressive, more physical in the run this past week.”
It’s not clear if Tolson again will start at Nebraska. But the 6-foot, 220-pound native of St. Petersburg, Fla., may have permanently played his way into the on-field rotation, regardless of Eifler’s recovery.
“My game is improving week by week,” Tolson said. “(Against Rutgers) I was just laying it all on the line, just playing football, having fun.”
Staying in place
One Illini who seems firmly entrenched as a defensive starter is sophomore linebacker Tarique Barnes. Smith shifted Hansen from inside linebacker to outside linebacker because he wanted to see what Barnes could do versus Rutgers. The result was a solid six tackles.
“We see the guys, and a lot of times in a different role before they actually start playing, and you like the potential,” Smith said, “but you need to see them in a game. … I thought he played good for his first time out (as a starter).”
Barnes saw ample time on special teams last season, tying for the Illini lead in kickoff-return tackles and rating second in punt-return tackles. Barnes said those repetitions were critical to him understanding the pace of college football.
What also helps Barnes these days is suiting up alongside a standout defender like Hansen.
“Playing next to him,” Barnes said, “shows you what level you need to play at.”
TWO KEY MATCHUPS
Illinois defensive line vs. any Nebraska quarterback
No matter whether Frost deploys Luke McCaffrey or Adrian Martinez — or both — the Illini front four needs to cause disruption along the line of scrimmage.
The Cornhuskers’ offense has run roughshod over Illinois the last two seasons under Martinez, piling up 1,280 yards and 54 first downs.
Even though defensive line stalwart Jamal Woods may miss his third consecutive game with an injury, that unit will need to harass Nebraska’s quarterback if the Illini want to end a four-game losing skid to the Cornhuskers.
“It’s on record what they’ve done to us the last couple times we’ve played them,” Lovie Smith said. “We haven’t played well enough. ... That’s why we’re anxious to see if we can slow them down just a little bit more than we have in the past.”
Illinois pass game vs. Cam Taylor-Britt and Dicaprio Bootle
The Illini rushing game got going in a big way last week, largely thanks to Isaiah Williams and Chase Brown. Illinois can’t turn away from that element of its offense after so much success. Even so, it’s important to establish the passing game against Nebraska — especially with Brandon Peters available at quarterback.
Peters showed in the opener against Wisconsin that he can create with his legs. But the Cornhuskers are allowing more than 230 passing yards per game and have permitted opposing quarterbacks to complete more than 60 percent of their throws.
Taylor-Britt, a junior, and Bootle, a senior, have plenty of experience among them. Josh Imatorbhebhe, Casey Washington and the other Illinois receivers will need to be on their game whenever their numbers are called.
“Going into Rutgers, you could tell by our energy that something was different,” Washington said. “So just going into that game, I think we had more confidence in ourselves. ... It’s a new game, new team, new opponent (this week), so we’ve just got to do the same thing.”
ONE STAT THAT MATTERS
6
The number of turnovers Illinois has forced in its last two games against Nebraska. It may seem like a surprising number, considering the Cornhuskers produced 96 points across those two games. The Illini still had the Lovie Ball aspect of their defense working, to an extent. It just didn’t matter on the scoreboard. Illinois picking off three Rutgers passes last week contributed significantly to its victory. The more the Illini can make takeaways count for something, the better.
ILLINOIS WILL WIN IF ...
... It can find a balance between Brandon Peters and Isaiah Williams, getting the best of Peters’ throwing, Williams’ running and a little bit of the opposite from each guy. Luke McCaffrey didn’t exactly shred Penn State’s defense, though he experienced success against it. Should the Illini defense keep his numbers about where they were versus Penn State, it’d be a huge step up from what they permitted to Adrian Martinez in the last two years.
NEBRASKA WILL WIN IF ...
... McCaffrey is allowed to set the tone early and puts Illinois in a position it’s regularly faced this season: digging out of a hole. The Illini didn’t let Rutgers get too far away and were able to rally as a result. If the Cornhuskers pull ahead by two touchdowns or more in the opening half, it’s no guarantee a potentially-rusty Peters and now-scouted Williams can bring them back — even if Illinois’ defense forces more turnovers.
THE PICK ...
Nebraska 17, Illinois 14
As Lovie Smith alluded to, these teams are somewhat in the same boat offensively — coming off a win guided by a younger, dynamic quarterback after some struggles. There’s tape on both guys now, however, and it’s not as if either offense put up an outrageous point total last week. This one comes down to the defenses, and the Cornhuskers come up with one extra stop.