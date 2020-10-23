Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down the 2020 Illinois football season opener (7 p.m. tonight, BTN, WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM)
THREE BIG STORYLINES
Finally, gameday
Friday night’s season opener in Madison, Wis., wasn’t always guaranteed. The Big Ten is just more than two months removed from initially deciding to postpone its football season indefinitely (with the hope to play in the spring) because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Illinois senior offensive lineman Alex Palczewski reflected on the uncertainty of the last seven months earlier this week. “I was literally thinking about that the other day how long ago that seems — working in our backyards doing these different prison workouts,” Palczewski said. “All this work — all this different stuff we’ve had to overcome — we’ve been able to finally overcome it and start playing football again.”
That, of course, deserved a follow up. Prison workouts?
“Yes,” Palczewski confirmed. “Running. Push-ups. Sit-ups. Squats. Lunges. All that type of stuff. Basically not having a $70 million facility at your fingertips.”
Takeaways reign supreme
Illinois finished the 2019 season with 28 takeaways, trailing only Clemson, Baylor and Florida Atlantic, which had 30 each. The Illini recovered 16 fumbles (second nationally) and picked off 12 passes (tied for 31st). It was “Lovie Ball” at its finest and most effective since Lovie Smith became Illinois’ coach ahead of the 2016 season.
Three takeaways — two Jake Hansen fumble recoveries and a Tony Adams interception — helped the Illini upset No. 6 Wisconsin last October. The goal for Friday’s rematch remains the same. That tenacity for takeaways hasn’t changed. It’s three-plus or bust.
“That’s in our DNA,” Smith said. “But just because it’s in your DNA doesn’t mean it always comes out. We practice it. We preach it. We live it. I just think in order to play good defensive ball, that’s a part of it.”
Who’s No. 2?
Smith didn’t have to say it this time. Everybody knows. Brandon Peters is Illinois’ starting quarterback. The battle to be his backup was still ongoing this week ahead of the season opener, with incumbent redshirt sophomore Matt Robinson challenged by redshirt freshman Isaiah Williams.
“If you happen to see one guy go in before the other, it don’t mean one’s ahead of the other,” Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith said. “Both are playing really well right now. Coran Taylor will be the next guy on the depth chart as well.”
TWO KEY MATCHUPS
Rod Perry vs. Wisconsin offensive line
Illinois’ defensive line will sport a new look Friday at Wisconsin — particularly in the middle. Jamal Woods returns with some experience, but his likely starting nose tackle partner has yet to play a snap in the Big Ten. What works in Illinois’ favor, though, is South Carolina State transfer Rod Perry isn’t some fresh-faced newbie.
Perry was a preseason FCS All-American before he opted to transfer, and it didn’t take the 22-year-old Perry long to win over his new Illini teammates. “He’s a legitimate one-technique,” said Jake Hansen, Illinois’ starting middle linebacker and a team captain. “Within one or two days, it was like, ‘Holy cow.’ It wasn’t just us saying it. It was the offensive line saying he’s hard to block.”
Illinois run game vs. Wisconsin defense
The Illini rushed for 100 fewer yards per game in 2019 than they did in 2018 when they had a top-12 rushing offense in the country. Part of that, of course, was the switch from a dual-threat quarterback who likes to run (AJ Bush Jr.) to a dual-threat quarterback that’s a better passer (Brandon Peters).
Still, there was no repeat 1,000-yard season for top back Reggie Corbin either. A Wisconsin defense that features a veteran secondary might give Peters and the Illini trouble in the passing game. Establishing the run early behind Mike Epstein and Co. could be important. Not that doing so will be easy given Wisconsin had the No. 8 rushing defense in the country in 2019.
“I think the main challenge with them is their personnel,” Illinois center Doug Kramer said. “They’re front is a stout group. Then they have those linebackers behind them that move around really well and have a really good feel for the game.”
ONE STAT THAT MATTERS
275.4
Illinois ranked last in conference-only rushing defense in the Big Ten last season giving up 275.4 yards per game on the ground. The Illini, in fact, were one of just two Big Ten teams — Nebraska being the other — that allowed more than 2,000 total rushing yards in conference play in 2019.
ILLINOIS WILL WIN IF ...
... consistency ramps up in nearly every facet. Camp Randall Stadium might be empty Friday night in Madison, but even zero home-field advantage has the No. 14 Badgers a nearly three-touchdown favorite. Illinois pulled off last year’s upset literally by an inch. As in Devon Witherspoon preventing what would have been a late fourth-quarter touchdown with a shoestring tackle. Consistency is more a sure thing than lucky bounces (or diving, game-saving tackles).
WISCONSIN WILL WIN IF ...
... its rebuilt offense can still be all a Wisconsin offense embodies. The scheme hasn’t changed (and as long as Barry Alvarez is still around, probably never will). The players have, though. Jonathan Taylor and his 6,174 career rushing yards and 50 touchdowns is gone, and in his place, one of Nakia Watson or Garrett Groshek has to step into a much bigger role. Redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz was one of the more ballyhooed recruits in Badgers’ history, but he’s still only attempted 10 passes and not had many more total snaps than that. And, of course, they’re all operating behind an offensive line with three new starters.
THE PICK
Wisconsin 31, Illinois 24
On one point, I have to agree with the several Illinois veterans befuddled by the line for this game. The Badgers probably aren’t three touchdowns better than the Illini. There are enough lingering questions about Illinois’ base defense, however, to wonder how the Illini will slow down the grind that is the Wisconsin offense. Such heavy reliance on takeaways can be a hit-or-miss proposition.