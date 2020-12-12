THREE BIG STORYLINES
The forgotten man
Perhaps it was because of the way Illinois’ loss to then-No. 24 Iowa transpired last week inside Memorial Stadium, but it feels as if there’s been little talk surrounding a key athlete who missed the game.
Running back Mike Epstein was a game-time decision for Illini coach Lovie Smith and ultimately didn’t play a single snap.
Smith didn’t clarify afterward why Epstein was absent from the game — he was part of a senior-day ceremony before opening kickoff — but did say Epstein would be available for Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff at Northwestern.
“I don’t know if it affected the gameplan as much as you lose a guy that’s been steady, that’s had a knack for just making plays,” Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith said when commenting on the lack of Epstein versus the Hawkeyes. “And he’s been in games. He’s got experience. He’s a good football player.”
Rod Smith’s rushing attack compiled 149 yards without Epstein, the bulk coming from Chase Brown (83). It was freshman Reggie Love III who pulled backup duty for Brown, toting the ball six times for 13 yards after recording just one carry in the previous five games.
“We think Reggie’s going to be a really good football player. He just hasn’t had much opportunity yet to showcase what he can do,” Rod Smith said, “but he had that Saturday. ... Hope to get Mike back soon and have them all back ready to roll for Saturday.”
Blip on the radar
Blake Hayes might be the most consistent Illini football player of the last four seasons. The Australian punter is known for both high-flying kicks and pinning the ball deep in opposing territory.
The senior didn’t have much luck in either of those categories against Iowa.
A preseason All-America second-team selection for both USA Today and Athlon, Hayes experienced a rare rough day when his seven punts averaged just 38 yards. Two of his punts did wind up inside the Hawkeyes’ 20-yard line, but another three set up Iowa drives starting at midfield.
Adding insult to injury, Hayes on Monday was not listed among the semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award, given to the nation’s best punter. Among the 10 athletes included was Iowa’s Tory Taylor, who averaged 42 yards on his five punts last weekend.
“I haven’t heard that question (about Hayes’ punting) in about four years since I’ve been here,” Lovie Smith said. “It’s tough to have a great day every day. I don’t know anyone that has. When I say great day, we’re expecting Blake to put the ball inside the 5 every time or it’s a cloudy day, 10 seconds of hangtime.
“I know he’s excited about playing Northwestern this week, and we’ll all get back and be at the top of our game.”
Familiar face
Lovie Smith was asked early in the week about his relationship with Northwestern offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian, who took that role on coach Pat Fitzgerald’s staff prior to this season.
Bajakian was Smith’s offensive quality control coach with the Chicago Bears between 2004 and 2006. The two reunited when Smith coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with Bajakian serving as quarterbacks coach for Smith’s final season in 2015. Bajakian has spurred improvement in Northwestern’s attack, as the unit is up from 16.3 points per game last season to 24.8 points per game this year.
Quarterback Peyton Ramsey, a graduate transfer from Indiana, has helped fuel the turnaround by completing 59.1 percent of his passes for 1,136 yards and eight touchdowns.
“Mike Bajakian is an outstanding coach,” Smith said. “A lot of college offenses are similar as far as some of the read-option concepts, but we see a little twist of NFL, too, from Mike’s background. Third down, just in general, running the football. But what we’re going to see is a multiple (faceted) offensive attack.”
TWO KEY MATCHUPS
Brandon Peters vs. Greg Newsome II
Even though Peyton Ramsey has provided a veteran presence at quarterback for the Wildcats, the big reason they’re slated to face No. 3 Ohio State in next Saturday’s Big Ten championship game is their defense.
Northwestern is permitting only 15.3 points per game and has allowed just six passing touchdowns all season.
A big reason for that is Newsome, a 6-foot-1 junior cornerback who owns a whopping nine pass breakups on the year. He also notched his first career interception during a 17-7 victory against Wisconsin on Nov. 21 in Evanston.
Brandon Peters is coming off a Jekyll/Hyde performance last week in which he started 8 of 8 and threw an early pair of touchdown passes before the Illini quarterback finished 10 of 18 for 116 passing yards.
“He’s a competitive guy,” Lovie Smith said of Newsome. “He has a corner mindset, talking about it’s always about the next play. ... He has all the traits you’re looking for in an outstanding player.”
Illinois front seven vs. Northwestern running backs
Considering linebacker Tarique Barnes is out and neither defensive tackle Jamal Woods nor linebacker Khalan Tolson has a clear injury status, it becomes especially important for Illinois’ remaining linemen — defensive end Owen Carney Jr. included — and linebackers to step up versus a wide variety of ball-carrying options.
Sophomore Drake Anderson (61 carries, 252 yards) and junior Isaiah Bowser (72 carries, 212 yards) haul the ball more than anyone for the Wildcats. But Anderson, Bowser, Peyton Ramsey and four others have either one or two rushing touchdowns apiece this season.
Perhaps Mike Bajakian will attempt to expose an Illinois secondary that could be missing cornerback Nate Hobbs, but it seems likely Northwestern, like the Illini, will try to establish a run game early. And Illinois’ potentially short-handed front seven must be up to the challenge.
“Two excellent running backs, running backs have a little bit different flavor — (Bowser) more maybe between the tackles, Anderson can make you miss in open field, a little bit more shifty guy,” Lovie Smith said. “Peyton Ramsey has had success in our league for a long period of time. ... Athletic enough to move the chains with his feet.”
ONE STAT THAT MATTERS
4
The number of turnovers Northwestern committed in a surprise 29-20 loss at Michigan State on Nov. 28. That was the most recent game the Wildcats played, with their game at Minnesota canceled last weekend because of positive COVID-19 tests within the Minnesota program. Illinois failed to force a single Iowa turnover — and paid for it — while Northwestern suffered the inverse fate versus the Spartans. Linebacker Jake Hansen and the Illini takeaway machine — even with some guys beat up — need to create a little mayhem in this one.
ILLINOIS WILL WIN IF ...
... The offense plays more consistently as it did during the first quarter of the Iowa game. It seemed the Illini couldn’t make a mistake during those 15 minutes, plus a little spillover into the second quarter. Illinois could have stemmed a Hawkeyes comeback had its own offense kept pushing forward instead of severely stalling out. That should remain the gameplan, especially given Northwestern’s defensive success this season.
NORTHWESTERN WILL WIN IF ...
... Peyton Ramsey is allowed to settle in early and execute Mike Bajakian’s scheme. The Illini wreaked havoc on quarterback Spencer Petras and Iowa’s offensive line early last week before running out of steam as the Hawkeyes played better and Illinois racked up injuries. Ramsey, as Lovie Smith noted, is a Big Ten veteran and a key reason why the Wildcats have improved. Allowing him to get into a groove early could seriously deflate any chance the Illini have of pulling the upset.
THE PICK ... Northwestern 24, Illinois 14
Mike Epstein’s return will provide a nice boost for the Illini offense, but the Wildcats’ defense — with extra prep time courtesy the Minnesota cancellation — eventually wipes out those good vibes with more stout play. Illinois’ defense will hold fairly firm, but Peyton Ramsey and Co. will do just enough right to extend Northwestern’s series win streak to six.