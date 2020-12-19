THREE BIG STORYLINES
Enhanced responsibilities
Rod Smith obviously has more on his plate this weekend than he did during any of Illinois’ previous games in his three-year tenure on the coaching staff. That’s what happens when you get promoted from offensive coordinator to acting coach in the wake of Lovie Smith’s firing.
But other coaches were required to shift up in the pecking order, as well. Chief among them is Jimmy Lindsey, who has been bumped up from defensive ends coach to defensive coordinator for Saturday’s game at Beaver Stadium.
Lindsey, like Rod Smith, said he hasn’t been in such a situation before as a coach. Lindsey has been at Illinois 11 months after joining the staff on Jan. 17 after stints at Chattanooga, Gardner-Webb, Miami (Ohio), Tennessee-Martin, Furman, Georgia Southern and Western Kentucky. The 43-year-old Lindsey coached the last three seasons at Western Kentucky before arriving at Illinois.
“We got together as a defensive staff and conglomerated on some things,” Lindsey said. “There’s not a lot you can change in four days. ... And at the end of the day, the thing is just making it fun for the (players) and getting those guys to play with great effort.”
Senior defensive end Owen Carney Jr. said he’s excited for Lindsey to receive this opportunity on the sideline.
“If I was a fan of the Illini, I would definitely tune in,” Carney said. “The main part, it’s a different voice, a different leader, a different person at head when it comes to the defense. I’m ready to play for him.”
Something to play for
Even though bowl game qualifications have gone by the wayside this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Saturday’s game likely is the last game this season for the 2-5 Illini.
Rod Smith said he hopes the chance to compete at the Big Ten level one more time in 2020 is motivation enough for athletes who might be feeling down after Lovie Smith’s firing.
If the words of a few Illini seniors are any indication, Rod Smith doesn’t need to worry.
“You’re playing for the University of Illinois and playing for the people that support that,” senior linebacker Jake Hansen said. “It’s a little bit bigger than just playing for a coach. Coach (Lovie) Smith will tell you that. Coach Smith, I think he would agree with that, and I think (we) have a little pride and just (focus on) finishing this thing out strong.”
Senior center Doug Kramer, whose availability is questionable after he missed the second half of last week’s loss against Northwestern in Evanston with an injury, shared some thoughts with his teammates on Monday alongside the other Illinois captains.
“My message ... was, ‘Tough times don’t last. Tough people do,’” Kramer said. “There’s a lot of emotions going on, so it’s difficult for some people, more difficult for others. But (we’re) just trying to balance all of that and keep everyone together for one more week.”
Owen Carney Jr. doesn’t want the 2020 campaign to end in the same fashion as last Saturday’s 28-10 loss at Northwestern.
“I didn’t like the taste that left in my mouth,” Carney said. “So I was really excited and kind of anxious to play another game. So what I’m taking from it, (we) get another chance to prove ourselves. You can wrap things up, go out on a good note.”
What about the Nittany Lions?
Coaching speculation has dominated talk around Illinois football this week. But the Illini still did have an opponent to scout.
An opponent Illinois last saw in 2018, when Penn State came to Memorial Stadium and easily won 63-24, pulling away in the fourth quarter. The Nittany Lions have won the last two games in this series, with the Illini’s last win happening in 2014 when David Reisner made a last-second field goal to help Illinois win 16-14.
Though Penn State’s overall record certainly isn’t up to the team’s usual standards, the Nittany Lions are on a three-game win streak and have been held under 20 points just once this year.
“They’ve got a really good, young wide receiver core. And then they’ve got a really good freshman that stands out (receiver Parker Washington),” Lindsey said. “They’ve got a lot of tradition, so we’ve got a tough task at hand. We’ve just got to go out and do the best job we can do and leave it out on the field.”
TWO KEY MATCHUPS
Jake Hansen vs. Sean Clifford
The Illini defense could be depleted again this week. Safety Tony Adams (positive COVID-19 test) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (contact tracing) won’t play, while defensive tackles Jamal Woods and Roderick Perry II, linebacker Khalan Tolson and safety Sydney Brown all missed last week’s game at Northwestern.
Even if it’s just Adams and Hobbs who remain out, the onus is on the veteran Hansen to produce.
The first point of focus will be Nittany Lions redshirt junior quarterback Sean Clifford, who has generated much of Penn State’s offense this year.
Though his three biggest passing performances of the season came in the first three games — all losses — Clifford has completed passes at a 59-percent clip (136 of 229) for 1,598 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. He also leads the team in rushing attempts with 90, netting 324 yards.
Clifford is prone to losing the ball, though, as evidenced by his nine interceptions. The turnover-creating version of Hansen must be in play on Saturday.
Daniel Barker vs. Nittany Lions secondary
Josh Imatorbhebhe’s Thursday declaration for the 2021 NFL Draft leaves an obvious hole in the Illini offense. Penn State is susceptible against the pass, though, allowing 208.4 passing yards per game versus permitting 127.4 rushing yards each game.
It’s unclear how the quarterback situation will be treated Saturday, especially after Isaiah Williams’ strong finish versus Northwestern following several series worth of struggles for Brandon Peters. But Illinois will still need to throw the ball.
Since Imatorbhebhe is gone, guys like tight end Daniel Barker will need to deliver. He’s now the Illini’s leading pass catcher on the season with 16 receptions for 214 yards and a touchdown. Barker also had a couple rough drops in Evanston, so he likely desires a little redemption.
The Nittany Lions’ starting safeties are seniors Jaquan Brisker and Lamont Wade, but the cornerbacks are much younger in sophomore Keaton Ellis and redshirt freshman Joey Porter Jr., the son of former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joey Porter Sr.
Peters and Williams should look to pick on those fresher faces when possible, and Barker should look to use his size and experience to his advantage.
ONE STAT THAT MATTERS
5
The number of Illini defenders who either made their first collegiate start or first start of 2020 last week. Defensive linemen Calvin Avery and Bryce Barnes and cornerback Marquez Beason fall into the former category, while linebacker Michael Marchese and safety Quan Martin fit in the latter.
It’s just one game worth of experience, but it could be worthwhile to Illinois against Penn State should many of the regular starters still be sidelined.
And the hope would be that some of these guys have learned from mistakes that plagued them versus Northwestern — namely 15-yard penalties levied against Avery, Beason and Martin.
ILLINOIS WILL WIN IF ...
... it can find and sustain the intensity the defense displayed early in the Northwestern loss. That needs to spread to the entire team, however. The Illini will be shorthanded — not to mention working through a coaching change — and the Nittany Lions are red-hot. It’s not an ideal situation for Illinois to walk into, so vim and vigor will be the order of the day.
PENN STATE WILL WIN IF ...
... its defense doesn’t let playmakers like Isaiah Williams, Chase Brown and Mike Epstein get rolling. Based on how the season has progressed, the Nittany Lions shouldn’t have too much issue scoring. How they prevent the Illini from doing so is a different story. Though Illinois looked stuck in the mud at Ryan Field, that was against a stout Northwestern defense. Penn State does not possess quite the same strength.
THE PICK ...
Penn State 35, Illinois 24
The Illini will come out hot once again, playing for a coaching staff that might not be around very much longer. But the Nittany Lions should be able to take advantage of Illinois’ distinct lack of depth at this point in the season. It won’t be as ugly as the Northwestern game, but it won’t be the result the Illini want, either.