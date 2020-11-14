The Illini are looking to match last season's 38-10 thumping of the Scarlet Knights when visiting New Jersey on Saturday for a noon kickoff. Beat writer Colin Likas breaks down the matchups and provides all the information you need to know.
THREE BIG STORYLINES
Maintaining the peace
No bigger theme emerged from Lovie Smith’s Monday press conference, two days after a 41-14 home loss to Minnesota dropped his Illinois football team to 0-3, than the fifth-year coach attempting to foster a calm atmosphere.
Yes, the Illini have just five regular-season games remaining on their docket, including only two in Champaign. But Smith insisted hope is not lost in Illinois’ locker room.
“Do I look like the guy that’s going to panic? We’re not panicking,” Smith said. “We’re disappointed in three games we’ve played, and we need to play better this fourth game of the football season. There’s a lot of football left to go.”
To that point, Smith refused to burn game tape from the lopsided defeat versus the Gophers. He said the team “watched this game in detail — every snap, numerous times.”
Now the Illini are shifting their focus to the Scarlet Knights, who have dropped their last two games after a season-opening victory over Michigan State.
“We’re underdogs again (by 61/2 points), and I see why,” Smith said, “because as much as anything we’re playing Rutgers, but it’s about us playing our best ball, and we haven’t done that. That’s why we’re anxious to practice this week and put a better product on the football field this weekend.”
Take it on the run
Illinois’ running and passing attacks have churned out nearly identical net yardage gains — 489 on the ground, 488 through the air. The problem is that those yards have led to just a combined five touchdowns.
That includes two of the rushing variety, both produced by Mike Epstein. Another issue: those were put on the board when the Illini trailed Purdue by 14 points and Minnesota by 21 in the second and third weeks, respectively.
Times where throwing the ball becomes a bit more prominent.
“We believe that if we can run the football then we have a chance to win,” Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith said. “You’ve got four of five offensive linemen that are returning starters, that’ve been three-year starters, four-year starters. To me, why wouldn’t you (run)? That should be your strength. You should be able to do those types of things.”
Rod Smith is pleased with the one-two punch of Epstein and Chase Brown in the backfield, although Brown’s four carries versus the Gophers prompted Rod Smith to note that “we definitely need to get Chase the ball more. We need to do that, because he’s a guy that to me has home run-type ability.”
And with center Doug Kramer expected to return to the starting lineup after being out due to COVID-19 contract tracing, feeding the Epstein-Brown combination as early as possible could be critical against Rutgers.
“It’s our responsibility to get started out fast,” Rod Smith said. “We’ve got to get out of the gate a lot faster than what we’ve been. We’ve stalled way too many times early on.”
Sense of familiarity
Scarlet Knights coach Greg Schiano is in his second go-round overseeing the New Jersey-based program. Schiano made a couple stops between his first stint from 2001-11 and this one, including a 2012-13 run guiding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL.
The man who replaced Schiano in that role after he was let go by the Bucs? Lovie Smith, who coached the Buccaneers in 2014 and 2015.
“Greg has a history as a good football coach. You just look at his first time around at Rutgers,” said Lovie Smith, referencing Schiano directing the Scarlet Knights to a No. 7 Associated Press poll ranking and the program’s first bowl game victory in 2006. “He brought that program to the brink of one of the best in the Big Ten or just in college football.”
TWO KEY MATCHUPS
Illinois secondary vs. Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral
It’s no secret the Illini defense struggled mightily against the first three opposing quarterbacks it faced in 2020. Wisconsin’s Graham Mertz, Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell and Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan have combined to complete 66 of 83 passes for 835 yards to go along with eight touchdowns and one interception.
Vedral, a redshirt junior transfer from Nebraska, has completed more than 60 percent of his throws to the tune of 61-for-96 accuracy, though he’s thrown four interceptions to just three touchdowns.
“Have a quarterback ... that’s a good leader, knows how to run the offense,” Lovie Smith said of Vedral. “I wouldn’t say that he’s a running quarterback, but he’s definitely capable of doing that and just running their offense. ... There’s a lot of different flavors offensively that they give you throughout.”
Illinois run game vs. Rutgers front seven
Back to Rod Smith’s talk about getting Mike Epstein and Chase Brown rolling. The Scarlet Knights won’t be pushovers when it comes to the Illini attempting to install the run game early.
Their starting linemen and linebackers all are seniors or redshirt juniors: Julius Turner, Michigan transfer Michael Dwumfour, CJ Onyechi and Mike Tverdov on the line, as well as Olakunle Fatukasi and Tyshon Fogg at linebacker. And they’re not permitting much in the way of rushing success, allowing an average of 3.1 yards per carry and three total touchdowns against foes that included No. 3 Ohio State and No. 10 Indiana.
“With Rutgers, they’re a much improved team,” Rod Smith said. “You can tell they’re well-coached. You can tell that their scheme’s different than what it’s been in the past. They’re a much more aggressive scheme.”
ONE STAT THAT MATTERS
177
The number of plays that Illinois’ offense has run this season, a total that ranks second-to-last in the Big Ten among teams that have played three games (Maryland has run 176 plays). Rutgers, by comparison, has run the conference’s fourth-most plays at 220. An easy way for the Illini attack to snap out of its season-long funk: stay on the field longer.
ILLINOIS WILL WIN IF ...
That run game does get going early and takes some pressure off whoever starts at quarterback, likely either Isaiah Williams or Coran Taylor. Of course, that’s merely one side of the coin as the Illini defense has both struggled to fill gaps and finish tackles when it does. If Illinois can finally contain a quarterback in Noah Vedral, it has a much better shot at picking up win No. 1.
RUTGERS WILL WIN IF ...
The Scarlet Knights’ defensive line is allowed to wreak havoc unchecked and Vedral is allowed to get into a rhythm. Vedral has completed 10 or more passes to five different receivers, led by Bo Melton (15 for 184 yards and two touchdowns). The Illini’s back-to-even-strength offensive line will need to step up in a big way against a similarly veteran group looking across from them, and Illinois’ secondary will need to put forth a more consistently strong effort than in the first three weeks.
THE PICK
Rutgers 28, Illinois 14
The Illini offense hasn’t shown the ability to get on track for an entire game this season, while the Scarlet Knights’ offense is averaging 28.7 points per game. Rutgers’ offense isn’t quite as daunting as some of the others Illinois has faced this year, but it’s hard to favor Lovie Smith’s crew when it’s yet to put together a complete effort on both sides of the ball.