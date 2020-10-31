Illinois is back home for its 11 a.m. Saturday kickoff against Purdue after the 2020 season started with a thud in the 45-7 loss at Wisconsin. Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down the matchups and provides all the information you need to know as the Illini take on the Boilermakers:
THREE BIG STORYLINES
Target practice
Josh Imatorbhebhe wound up with more than three times the number of targets in Illinois’ season-opening loss than his next closest teammate — 10 to tight end Daniel Barker’s three. Illini quarterback Brandon Peters didn’t take issue with that in the immediate aftermath of the 45-7 blowout loss at Wisconsin and doubled down on that this week.
Peters said his reads took him to Imatorbhebhe for those 10 targets. Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith did say he’d like to see the ball spread around to multiple targets, but those decisions are Peters’ to make on the field.
“I’m not going to sit here and micro-manage every target,” Smith said. “Every available receiver who’s out there — tight end, running back, wide receiver no matter who it is — is always a target. It all depends on how the defense plays as far as where the quarterback’s progressions tend to lead. I don’t know if we ever go into a game saying, ‘This guy’s got to have this many targets.’ … I think there’s a confidence level between Brandon and Josh. Particularly in man coverage, that ball probably tends to go over there a little bit. I don’t blame him. I probably would, too, as long as the matchup is conducive.”
Dueling quarterbacks
Peters expressed surprise with how much backup quarterback Isaiah Williams played against Wisconsin. The redshirt freshman wound up in a bigger role than just the “three or four plays” Peters was told before the game.
Nothing about Illinois’ quarterback situation, though, has changed. Illini coach Lovie Smith reiterated this week Peters was still the starting quarterback. Williams’ usage was “just a little changeup.”
It was also a changeup both Lovie Smith and Rod Smith didn’t discount as an option Saturday against Purdue.
“I think he proved in practice that was the guy we recruited,” Rod Smith said was the reason Williams earned his playing time. “He was much better than what he was last year at this time. Is it too early? I don’t know. We’re going to keep on playing him. We’ll keep on getting him reps and keep on getting him ready because at some point in time he’s going to play in his time here.”
Sense of urgency
The Illinois coaching staff didn’t shy away from the mistakes made in losing 45-7 last week at Wisconsin. They were correctable mistakes. But they were correctable mistakes happening in a season with limited time to fix them.
The Big Ten’s revised schedule meant nine games in nine weeks, including the “championship week” crossovers in mid-December. No open weeks down the road, no extra time to fix any problems that crop up.
“With the all-Big Ten schedule, we’ve got to be on our Ps and Qs every week,” Peters said. “Every team we play is going to be a challenge. We’ve got to be on top of it.”
Rod Smith said there was no other option but to make time to correct last week’s mistakes in an expedient manner.
“There’s no bye weeks,” he said. “There’s no get out of jail frees. It is what it is. It’s a grind. It’s a nine-week job. You go back to work and work on it immediately.”
TWO KEY MATCHUPS
Illinois secondary vs. David Bell (and Rondale Moore?)
Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell also targeted a single wide receiver for the majority of the Boilermakers’ season-opening win against Iowa. Except it worked. Bell had 21 targets and caught 13 of them for 121 yards and three touchdowns.
Purdue will at least have one wide receiver on the field more talented than any of Wisconsin’s. Maybe two. The status of the All-American Moore, who missed the bulk of the 2019 season with an injury and opted back in for 2020 after initially opting out, is unclear. Even if Moore doesn’t play, the Illinois secondary faces a tall order in trying to contain Bell, fellow wide receiver Milton Wright and, based off the Wisconsin game, tight end Payne Durham. The uncertain status of sophomore cornerback Devon Witherspoon just creates more of an issue for the Illini.
“I think they have an excellent receiving corps without Rondale,” Lovie Smith said. “If you put possibly one of the best receivers in college football into that mix, of course, you can understand the problems that they would present. … We’re preparing like (Moore) will be able to play this week.”
Illinois offensive line vs. Purdue defensive line
The veteran Illini offensive line — four returning starters with 124 combined starts among them heading into the season — had its struggles at Wisconsin. The inside run game was essentially non-existent, and Brandon Peters was under pressure in the passing game.
“Execution and technique was not good enough,” redshirt senior center Doug Kramer said. “Us on the offensive line, we hold ourselves to a high standard. We didn’t play up to that. All five of us know we didn’t play well enough.”
Wisconsin might boast the best overall defense Illinois will face all season. Facing Purdue’s defensive line, though, won’t exactly be easy. The Boilermakers have a load in the middle in 6-foot-3, 325-pound redshirt senior defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal and return 2019 freshman All-American defensive end George Karlaftis — two key pieces for first-year coordinator Bob Diaco to build his defense around.
“He’s got them flying around,” Rod Smith said of Diaco’s defense. “You can tell they’re playing with confidence. … They’re between a four-man front and the odd front. They’re in and out and edge pressure you. It’s a lot of variations and a lot of different looks to confuse offensive linemen and quarterbacks.”
ONE STAT THAT MATTERS
218
The caveat of it coming from just a single game aside, Illinois ranks 96th nationally (out of 101 teams) at 218 yards of total offense per game. Somehow the Illini aren’t last in the Big Ten, though, with Indiana and Maryland checking in at Nos. 97 and 98, respectively, after Week 1. At the other end of the spectrum, UCF leads the country averaging 646.8 yards per game — just 428.8 yards per game more than Illinois.
ILLINOIS WILL WIN IF …
... its offense does anything, literally anything, after getting shut out in Week 1 at Wisconsin. That’s not all, of course. The defense also has to prove that the blown coverages against the Badgers were a fluke and remember to cover the middle of the field. Tarique Barnes had a breakout performance in place of Jake Hansen at middle linebacker, but that was one area the sophomore out of Memphis didn’t shore up.
PURDUE WILL WIN IF …
... the same holes in the Illinois defense a week ago are just as exploitable now. The Boilermakers don’t necessarily have a high octane offense behind Aidan O’Connell (a former walk-on), but the threat David Bell provides is a real one. If Rondale Moore actually plays? Watch out. He was a big-play menace two years ago in Champaign, catching four passes for 101 yards and a touchdown in a 46-7 Purdue win.
THE PICK
Purdue 28, Illinois 17
There was some discussion last week about Wisconsin looking for a little revenge following its 2019 loss in Champaign. Purdue has to be having some similar feelings after watching the Illini turn the south end of Ross-Ade Stadium into a muddy slip ’n slide following their 24-6 road win last October. That Illinois barely competed last week at Wisconsin creates some doubt around this once “winnable” game.
