THREE BIG STORYLINES
A different advantage
Illinois went through its preparation for the 2021 season behind closed doors for a reason. Nebraska was kept in the dark, and, as it turns out, was wholly unprepared for some of what the Illini threw at them in Week 0. The element of surprise is gone heading into Saturday’s game against UTSA, but that doesn’t mean Illinois won’t hold a different kind of advantage against the Roadrunners.
“There’s just no way to duplicate a game other than playing the game,” UTSA coach Jeff Traylor said. “They’re just going to be better for it. In the fourth quarter, they’ll be more prepared for that than we will be. … (Illinois) is getting a tremendous advantage there, in my opinion, because they got to play the game. The negative is injuries because in practice you’re smarter and not going to the ground as much, and they did lose a couple kids to injury.”
Limiting mistakes
The constant refrain from Illinois coach Bret Bielema and his coaching staff the first eight months they were in Champaign — from their first meeting with the team until right before last week’s game started — was penalties, mental errors and turnovers were the road to defeat. Bielema had those type of plays cut from two weeks worth of NFL preseason games to show his team before it played Nebraska as examples.
“I tried to show those and make them understand this is the highest level possible and these guys make mistakes,” Bielema said. “You have to learn through others. I really stressed before we could win the game we had to stop from losing it. That is something we just talk about nonstop in our program. We also talk about how you win games because you can’t just sit around and wait for someone to lose the game for you.”
Shutdown corner?
Devon Witherspoon has been making notable plays since he arrived at Illinois as a surprise training camp addition ahead of the 2019 season. The best? His chase-down tackle that saved a touchdown in what turned into a 24-23 win against No. 6 Wisconsin just seven games into his career. The 6-foot, 180-pounder had an impactful 2021 debut, too, with four tackles and four pass breakups against Nebraska and is emerging as a shutdown corner.
“Spoon’s just scratching the surface of how good he can be,” Bielema said. “He’s done a lot of really good things physically since we’ve been here. He’s put on a little bit of weight. He used to get knocked around by a strong breeze, so he’s actually put some frame behind that. A very good football IQ. He’s fun to be around. The best corners I’ve ever been around are those kind of guys.”
TWO KEY MATCHUPS
Illinois defense vs. UTSA quarterback Frank Harris
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez was essentially the entire focus of the Illinois defense in Week 0. Martinez was the one player the Illini thought could beat them. Harris doesn’t fit that exactly — not with All-American Sincere McCormick in the backfield with him — but he’s the type of quarterback that has given these Illinois defenders trouble in the past. Harris had 2,158 total yards and 21 total touchdowns in 2020 as a dual threat. “A left-handed guy that gets the ball out on time and doesn’t turn the ball over a whole lot,” Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said of Harris. “He’s also efficient in the run game, and he’ll make you keep it honest in the zone read schemes and power reads with the quarterback.”
Illinois offensive line vs. UTSA defensive line
The Illini gave up three sacks in a five-play stretch in the first quarter of their Week 0 win against Nebraska. But that was it. The most experienced group on a veteran team — three fifth-year players and a sixth-year center in Doug Kramer — got its act together after both Brandon Peters and Art Sitkowski got taken down. “Things like that can’t happen,” Kramer said. “Protecting the quarterback needs to be a necessity. One sack is too many, and we allowed three. Obviously not the best day in pass protection.” The challenge won’t lessen against UTSA, with the Roadrunners’ defensive front boasting two super seniors, including nose guard Jaylon Haynes, and then three more at outside linebacker in an edge rusher role.
ONE STAT THAT MATTERS
It’s been a common refrain for years at Illinois: This is the season the Illini will finally get their tight ends involved in the passing game. It’s just never really happened. Only three Illinois tight ends have caught more than 20 passes in a season in the previous 10 years — Lou Dorsey (2017), Jon Davis (2013, 2011) and Matt LaCosse (2013). This Illini coaching staff might be more inclined to utilize its tight ends. There are nine on the roster now, including three newcomers and two position switches, and Luke Ford set career highs in Week 0 with three catches for 30 yards and one touchdown. Dawn of a new era?
ILLINOIS WILL WIN IF …
… the game plan doesn’t deviate much from the Week 0 opener against Nebraska. Namely when it comes to owning the time of possession. The Illini had the ball for nearly 35 minutes against the Cornhuskers, limiting the opportunities for Martinez to beat them. It’s a similar situation Saturday. If UTSA can’t get the ball to McCormick as much as it wants, the All-American running back can’t hurt Illinois.
UTSA WILL WIN IF …
… mistakes are limited. Illinois showed last week this version of the team — perhaps better prepared by the new coaching staff — won’t hurt itself quite as much as in the past. Nebraska shot itself in the foot with both penalties (including two big ones that likely changed the outcome of the game) and a turnover (returned for a touchdown). The Roadrunners have a veteran team of their own that understands that dynamic.
THE PICK
UTSA 35, Illinois 24
The Illinois football program is already well into its second century. UTSA’s program just entered its second decade. But what a decade it’s been for the Roadrunners with four winning seasons compared to the Illini’s three and nearly as many bowl game appearances. This isn’t your average Group of Five program — particularly when you factor in 11 returning starters on defense and nine more on offense. A loss would be tough for Illinois, but there’s a reason the Illini are only a five-point favorite at home.