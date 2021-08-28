Gameday Q&A | Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen
Saturday’s Illinois football season opener against Nebraska will be No. 6 for veteran linebacker Jake Hansen. Beat writer Scott Richey caught up with the Illini captain and “super senior” ahead of the noon kickoff in Champaign:
Does this first game week feel
different at all?
Well, I know for sure it’s my last one. It definitely hits home. It’s a little bittersweet, but I’m so happy I can suit up one more time for the Illini. I’m excited.
How do you view this bonus
season you’re sharing with nearly two dozen super seniors?
I definitely think it’s something special. I’ve said this a couple times, but we have a lot of guys who have been through a lot of stuff. All those guys, the super seniors and everyone that’s been on the team the past few years, we’ve been through a lot. Putting a good season together and making a run this year would be something big for us.
As many changes as much of this team has gone through, how did
you approach one more?
I think this change is a little bit different. New leadership — completely different leadership — is a different change than I think anyone’s gone through. Even if you have a new position coach, it’s different when you have a new head coach coming in, too. I think we all approached it as this is our first real change, so we’re taking it stride for stride and attacking it.
What could this Week 0 opportunity mean for the program?
I think it could draw some eyes to us, and we’re excited for that state. We’re the first game in college football — or one of the first — so we’ll have a lot of eyes on us. That’s really exciting.
What will be key in slowing down Nebraska quarterback
Adrian Martinez?
I think it’s forcing him to beat us with his arm. Containing him in the pocket, obviously, because he has great legs. He has shown he can throw the ball really well, too, so we’re going to have to cover well and just play a good game across the board.
Are you excited to show what the Illinois defense might be capable of?
We’ve shown a lot of good things in practice and camp. I know that doesn’t mean anything until we put it on tape on Saturday. I think everyone’s chomping at the bit to show what we’ve got.
What’s different about this
year’s defense?
I think our coaches are doing a great job of putting players in the right positions and allowing them to make plays and playing to our strengths we have on defense and trying to hide our weaknesses as best as possible. Every coordinator wants to do that, but I think that’s a big focus for us this year.
